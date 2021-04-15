Yeshu 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Yeshu decision shocks the villagers – TMT Updates

Yeshu fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Mary telling Yeshu that we at all times suppose that we will change the happenings, however no matter occurs is because of God’s want. She says it is vitally troublesome for us to take this choice, however you may go, asks him to study and work for the welfare of the folks for what he has come. Yeshu says I’ll go from right here, however earlier than that, I must do the preparations. Rabbi Guru ji is sitting in his home. Yeshu walks in direction of him. Rabbi Guru ji says I used to be blind to not establish the God, I used to be idiot to check the God. He says Neema noticed all the things, although she was blind and I couldn’t see you although I might see. yeshu tells that your outdated want goes to finish and tells that he’s leaving from right here, and can work for the humanity. He asks for his permission. Rabbi Guru ji tells that he can’t let him go and hugs him. yeshu says I do know that you’re modified and can shield the village and the villagers with love, care and sympathy. Rabbi Guru ji cries and says you may’t go leaving us. Yeshu walks out smilingly. Neema hears and cries. She thinks I can’t let yeshu go, I’ve to cease him. She runs behind him. She involves Yakub and tells that Yeshu is leaving us and going someplace. Yakub is shocked. Neema then tells Leena and the villagers. Everybody panics. Yakub involves Manu and toyseller’s home and tells that yeshu goes. Manu asks the place? Yakub says he didn’t know. All of them come to yeshu. Yeshu asks why they’re silent. Aashiya asks if anybody leaves his sister? Manu asks him to say that this can be a lie. Yeshu says that is fact, I’ve to go away. James and the youthful brother asks him to not go. Yakub asks how can we separate? Yeshu says I’ve to go. Neema says if you happen to needed to go then why you talked about care, love and sympathy. Yeshu says with the intention to study them and may give the identical factor to others. Aashiya asks the place are you going? She hugs him. yeshu says suppose that I’m going to highschool, if I stroll myself in the best way of God then can do one thing for the folks. Aashiya asks him to take her. Yeshu says the college can be me, I’ve to study and understands many issues. He guarantees that he’ll return.

He says he can’t go till the folks comply with let him go. James involves Maria and tells that Yeshu is leaving and asks her to cease him. He says if Yeshu was not there, then I wouldn’t have been alive. Maria thinks she has at all times troubled Yeshu. Yeshu involves her and says I got here to apologize to you for all my errors. Maria asks what are you saying? She says everybody says that you’re particular, however I’m nonetheless uncertain and till I’m uncertain I can’t allow you to go. Yeshu says I’ll take away all of your doubt. Maria asks him to present her such a present earlier than leaving that she desires to get since very long time. Yeshu hugs her. Maria cries. Yeshu says you might be particular and also you need present for bade bhaiyya. He says you at all times wished good for Bade bhaiyya and never for your self. Maria cries and hugs him. Yeshu tells that Bade Bhaiyya will do a factor that your names can be remembered for years. He says even your title can be remembered for doing large works. James apologizes to Yeshu. Yeshu says I’ve no exhausting emotions in my coronary heart for you. He hugs him and the youthful brother. He sees Neema crying and goes out.

Manu opens the field and thinks he has to cease Yeshu. Toyseller asks what are you looking out? Manu says one thing utilizing which I can cease Yeshu. He says if I hurt myself then Yeshu won’t go. Toyseller says we will go and discuss to Yeshu. Manu seems to be on the knife and runs in direction of it. He says yeshu won’t go leaving his buddy. He’s about to stab himself, when yeshu comes and holds his hand. He says if you happen to hurt your self then I can be pained. Manu asks him to not come. Yeshu guarantees that he’ll come. Rabbi Guru ji meets the villagers, who asks him if yeshu is leaving. Rabbi Guru ji says sure and says I’m responsible of you all. The villagers forgive him and inform that they’ve love, care and sympathy for him. Yeshu comes there. Everybody sits infront of him. Yeshu asks them to not get unhappy and says I’ll return. Aashiya says you must return, I don’t know why am I smiling now, could also be I used to be proper and also you was mistaken. She says I used to say that my yeshu Bhaiyya is particular, however you by no means accepted it. Yeshu hugs her. Aashiya asks him to return quick. Mary asks Joseph to say what to do, as she will be able to’t settle for this truth. Yeshu seems to be at Mary.

No Precap.

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan