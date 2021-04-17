Yeshu 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Yeshu goes on a journey to become Jesus/Massiah – TMT Updates

Yeshu sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Neema telling Yeshu that if he thinks that she’s going to cry for him, then he’s improper and asks him to go. Yeshu thanks her for her friendship, help, love and care. Neema says neither I regard you as God nor I’ll worship you. She asks him to go. Yeshu walks to his home. Neema seems at his footsteps, touches it and retains on her eyes. Mary comes there and tells that Yeshu goes in order that he can return, says if he don’t go then how will he return? He’s going to his teetra yatra and all of us need to bid him farewell fortunately. She says as we speak’s feast is on our behalf, so no one shall cry. Joseph says you might have made the youngsters perceive, if it is possible for you to to manage up. Mary says I’ve to, no mom will consider conserving her child down her lap. When he was at risk, I used to run taking him in my lap. At the moment I can’t run taking him in my lap, however I can develop into the power of his ft. Joseph says you might be proper. Maria seems on the bhog preparations and thinks time has come for Yeshu to go. Mary involves Yeshu and provides him bathtub. Yeshu smiles as she retains water on his head. Mary will get teary eyes and asks him to clean his legs earlier than sleep and in addition wipe it earlier than going to mattress. Yeshu smiles.

Mary will get him prepared. He says I’m not prepared but. Mary blesses him. Yeshu comes out of his home and leaves Mary’s hand. He asks everybody to sit down and says he’ll serve meals to everybody as we speak. Joseph’s brother tells that this isn’t Bhog, however God’s prasad. Joseph asks him to go. Yeshu makes everybody style the meals together with his arms. Rabbi Guru ji retains his hand on his head. Yeshu feeds Leena, Neema and others. James guarantees Yeshu that he’ll stroll on the trail proven by him all his life. Maria, her husband, toyseller, Manu and others recall their moments with him. Devdoodh thinks the persons are blessed whom God’s little one is making them eat. He thinks even he’s feeling hungry and desires to have meals by Yeshu. Yeshu asks Mary and Joseph to return and have meals together with his arms. He feeds meals to Mary and Joseph together with his hand. Mary recollects feeding meals to Yeshu. Yeshu tells Joseph that he’s a very good father of the world and even God has chosen him as a father. He tells that they each have to succeed in him throughout his yatra. Joseph says we’ll attain you, everytime you need. All of the villagers lie down infront of him asking him to not go, leaving him. Yeshu tells that my mom advised that if I don’t go then how will I return? He says Maa’s phrases are like God’s phrases. He helps the villagers arise. He turns to go.

Mary provides him a bag. Yeshu tells that till there may be love and sympathy is on the planet, yeshu will return. Mary hugs him and asks him to handle himself. Yeshu leaves, whereas all of the villagers and his household stroll behind him. He reaches the mountain whereas everybody have a look at him from far. He seems on the lamb there. Neema asks him to present them one thing whereas going. Yeshu says when you have love and care in your lips then yeshu is with you. Mary asks Yeshu to show them prayer. Yeshu asks them to listen to rigorously, a divine gentle falls on him. He teaches them prayer to God and says Aameen. All of them say Aameen. Mary witnesses God holding yeshu’s hand. Neema additionally witnesses him. Mary thinks she may be very fortunate mom, as her little one is herself God’s little one. Yeshu recollects his goals and opens his arms huge, asks everybody to attend till he returns. Devdoodh tells that Yeshu learnt many issues for 18 years, after which returned and labored for the service of mankind after which received hanged for the individuals.

