Yeshu 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update: Sellers cheat Magan and accuses Yeshu

Yeshu 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update

Yeshu 30th March 2021 Written Episode

The Episode starts with Yalub falling down while running and tells Yeshu that he can’t walk more. Yeshu asks him to sit and sell the jaggery, while Aashiya and he will roam and sell the jaggery balls. A seller thinks yeshu don’t know what he can do with them. Yeshu sells the jaggery and gets happy. Yakub asks Magan not to worry and says your name is on 2nd now. He says very soon you will be on top. Magan reminisces that his son used to get happy when he used to win in the fair and tells that if he wins then he can earn his son’s love and respect. He goes to get the jaggery balls. The seller comes to Yakub and tells that Yeshu has fallen down. Yakub goes there. Magan comes back to the shop and finds the sellers. The sellers ask Magan to come with them and celebrate his victory. Magan recalls yeshu’s words, but goes with them.

Seller keeps a box in Magan’s shop and this will ruin Yeshu’s hardwork. Yeshu senses something wrong will happen. Yakub comes to the yeshu and asks where did he fall down? Yeshu says he is fine and thinks something is wrong. Magan thanks Vineet and goes to his shop. Yeshu is also there. Vineet shouts and tells that his money box is stolen and accuses Magan. Magan says I was with you. Vineet says Yeshu had stolen his box and asks his man to search his shop. He says if I am proved wrong then will apologize to Yeshu. The sellers search the box and finds it in Magan’s box. Vineet says yeshu is stealing and call him thief. Vineet asks his seller to beat Yeshu and throw him out. Magan tries to protect him, but the seller pushes him and goes towards Yeshu to beat him. Toyseller comes there and hits the seller, warning them not to say any bad words to Yeshu. He asks Yeshu to take them home. Yeshu asks him to stay away from violence, being a good man. Toyseller drops the knife and tells that Yeshu has saved the people, as he has just love for everyone.

Magan understands Vineet’s plan. Vineet asks Magan, what he will do to relieve Yeshu of this accusation. Toyseller tells Yeshu that they shall go home. Yeshu says they shall not leave Magan Chacha alone and will leave after getting the result of the competition. Magan comes back and asks yeshu to go. Yeshu asks what is he hiding? Magan says he will pay the price and asks them to go back. They find the shop messed up. He says he shouldn’t have trusted Vineet. He asks Vineet to leave yeshu. They throw all the jaggery balls and ruins his shop. Yakub says our hardwork has gone waste. Yeshu says everything is not ended yet.

Precap: Yeshu brings the jaggery ball which he had bought on the first day from Magan and tells everyone that this is special and nobody can buy it. Everyone looks at him in surprise.

Update Credit to: H Hasan

