“Yikessss”: Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears Star WR, Reacts To Russell Westbrook Devastating Poster Dunk | The SportsRush

Allen Robinson watched in awe as Russell Westbrook threw down one of the nastiest poster dunks. Robinson tweeted out a single word that echoed everyone’s thoughts who saw the dunk.

The Bears WR’s reaction was more or less what all of us thought after Westbrook posterized Bismack Biyombo. The Washington Wizards played a close match against the Charollete Hornets, but it was Westbrook’s dunk that was the most memorable moment.

Robinson is closely involved with the basketball world. In fact, Robinson predicted that Drummond would sign with the Nets. Robinson’s prediction was ultimately wrong, but it shows that he’s a fan of the NBA world.

Allen Robinson & His Future With the Chicago Bears

While Robinson was enjoying a taste of the NBA, there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered. For one, what are his long term plans?

Yes, he accepted the franchise tag for this year with the Chicago Bears, but will he continue to play for them next year? Robinson was reportedly unhappy with the Bears not giving him a long-term extension, and Chicago hasn’t made any meaningful moves to indicate that it’s worth paying Robinson less than what he wants.

The Bears star receiver is coming off a career year. He caught a career high 102 passes for 1,250 yards (second most in his career) and six touchdowns.

He single-handedly carried the Bears’ abysmal passing game, and he is by far the best playmaker Chicago employs on the offensive side. Additionally, Robinson did all this while having to catch passes from Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles, both of whom are no longer part of Chicago’s quarterback options.

The Bears signed Andy Dalton this offseason, and it looks like the “Red Rifle” is set to start at QB1. It’s up to the Bears now to show Robinson they want to win, and that they want to win with him. Otherwise, Robinson may very well be on a new team by next year.

The Bears have a good one in Robinson. They should do everything in their power to keep him happy. The draft will be key to starting that process.

