Yo Yo Honey Singh is lean and fit in his latest photos, his transformation has fans say ‘old Honey is back’ : The Tribune India



Tribune Web Desk



Chandigarh, March 27

Producer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has surprised his fans with his new picture. Looking fit and lean, in the new picture Honey Singh shows off his biceps and toned muscles. The fans can’t keep calm and have flooded the Honey Singh’s picture with their love and compliments.

They are impressed his dramatic transformation and the countless fire and red hear emojis are a testament to their love.

In the picture, Honey Singh can be seen in an olive green ganji and black track pants. His bright green sneakers, gold chain and sunglasses add to his signature style. He took this shot before his live show in Hyderabad. Honey Singh captioned it, “Let’s roll Hyderabad tonight!! Club…