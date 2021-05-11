ENTERTAINMENT

Yoga Tips: These 5 simple asanas will keep the lungs healthy and will also help in maintaining oxygen levels in the body

These days many people cannot go out for exercise due to lockdown. In this case, some yoga asanas can be helpful in keeping your respiratory system and lungs healthy. This asana also helps in maintaining oxygen levels in the body.

Tadasan

When you stand on your toes and move your hands directly above your head, So it makes room for oxygen in the respiratory system. This increases lung capacity.

Balasan

Has to sit on the ground and place his hands on the ground. It controls the breathing pattern. Oxygen increases in the lungs and more oxygen gets into the blood.

Sit on the ground with the mattress in it and rest your head back on the ground. The spine must be above the ground. Chest is pulled up, Therefore there is more room for oxygen in the lungs.

Trigonasana

Stand up straight. Take a deep breath. Exhale slowly, Move one hand downwards and the other hand towards the sky. It exercises the muscles outside the abdomen. Respiratory process is good.

In this posture, the tree seat is made upside down by standing on one leg and folding both hands upwards. While going in this position take a deep breath and exhale as you come back to normal.

