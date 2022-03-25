Yogi Adityanath sworn in as UP CM for historic 2nd term; KP Maurya, Brajesh Pathak his deputies | Highlights

Yogi Adityanath will take oath today at a grand ceremony at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, which is expected to be attended by many. The BJP legislature party elected Yogi Adityanath as its leader at a party meeting earlier in the day, following which the chief ministerial candidate met the governor to stake claim to form the next government in the state. Invitations have been sent to Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, Ministers of other states and industrialists. Yogi Adityanath personally called and invited former UP chief ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. Chief Ministers…