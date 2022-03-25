Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for a second consecutive term

March 25, 2022, 17:27 pm

Yogi Adityanath Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE: PM Narendra Modi shares stage with UP CM, Deputy CM, rest of newly sworn-in ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the stage with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and other newly-sworn UP ministers.