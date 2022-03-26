Yogi Adityanath tells new ministers to make Uttar Pradesh No.1 state

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath swung into action soon after the swearing-in ceremony and called the first meeting of his new council of ministers at Lok Bhavan here on Friday.

After a quick introductory session, the Chief Minister briefed the Minister on the priorities of his government. There are 31 new faces in Yogi Sarkar 2.0.

Yogi Adityanath urged the ministers to make Uttar Pradesh the number one state in the country, work to fulfill the promises made to the people in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the 2022 assembly elections.

