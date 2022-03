In his first cabinet meeting after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced his government’s decision to extend the free ration scheme by three months.

The scheme was mentioned in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election speech as “Modi ka Namak” and was a hit among the people, especially women voters.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a press conference with Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Maurya and Brijesh Pathak after the first cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)

“This…