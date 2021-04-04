LATEST

“You aint seen nothing yet!”: Giants RB Saquon Barkley has a simple message for his doubters before the 2021 NFL season. | The SportsRush

“You aint seen nothing yet!”: Giants RB Saquon Barkley has a simple message for his doubters before the 2021 NFL season.

Saquon Barkley was one of the most exciting players to watch in 2018. His talent was transcendent from the very start, taking the league by storm in only his rookie year. But ever since, Barkley’s career has been ravaged by the injury bug. However, Barkley announced that he’ll be back better than ever.

Barkley totalled 2,028 yards from scrimmage in 2018 which led all running backs and earned him O-ROY and a Pro Bowl selection in only his rookie season. However, in 2019, even though Saquon managed to play 13 games, most of these games he played through injury. Remarkably, Barkley still totalled over 1400 yards from scrimmage.

But 2020 was a horrid season for Barkley. With critics questioning whether a RB was deserving of being drafted as high as he was, Saquon Barkley had a lot to prove. But in only his 2nd game of the season, Barkley suffered an ACL tear. That would be the last time he would play for the Giants in 2020.

Saquon Barkley had a blunt message for all is critics.

“You ain’t seen nothing yet,” Barkley wrote this week on Twitter, retweeting highlight footage from previous seasons.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman said that Barkley’s future at Metlife Stadium wasn’t assured post the 2021 season. “Well, I think that’s part of the discussion, and obviously we’re going to have to make a decision in the spring on whether we pick up his fifth-year option or not,”

“You know, again, it comes back to that medical question. It’s unknown and what you have to do is get your trainer and your doctors involved and make your best decision.”

Up until 2020, Saquon Barkley was usually the only saving grace for a team that was one of the worst in the league. But there is some hope for the team this fall. The Giants have restocked the roster in Free agency and added a potential WR1 in Kenny Golladay.

At his best, Saqoun is one of the best ball carriers in the entire NFL. Not many would bet against Barkley returning from injury. Hopefully, we can see another dynamic season from him in 2021.

