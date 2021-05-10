ENTERTAINMENT

You also have this one rupee note, so you can become a householder, know how?

Avatar

If you have kept this old one rupee note, then you can become rich by sitting at home, even though one rupee note has been stopped in circulation from the Government of India. A bundle of one rupee notes is being sold for 45 thousand on the online platform. On this note, in the year 1957, Governor HM Patel was signed. Also the serial number of this note is 123456.

It is being sold on the Coinbazzar website, here the original price of the old 1 rupee bundle is Rs 49,999, after the discount the website has fixed the price at Rs 44,999, for this you have to go to the shop section of this website.

There is also a note on this online platform, which is pre-independence and has bid up to seven lakh rupees. If you have such notes too, then you can also earn big bucks, similarly decades old 1, 10, 100 and 500 rupee notes are being sold in the online market for thousands of millions of rupees.

