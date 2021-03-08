You asked for 30 points, I’ll give you 31 ‘: Stephen Curry exploded for 31 points in response to requests from Heat legend Dwayne Wade for 30 in a three-point contest. sport

Dwayne Wade requested 30 points from Stephen Curry in the 3-point contest. The GOAT shooter duly worshiped 31.

On Sunday night, it was the best of the league’s best players at the All-Star event. Just before the annual All-Star Game, there were the Skill Challenge and the Three-Point Competitions.

Miami Heat veteran Dwayne Wade had a request from Stephen Curry. Wade requested the 7-time All-Star in the shooting competition to score 30 points.

Generally, for any other player, it would be an impossible wish to fulfill. But, curry curry was given in style. He did one better than Dwayne Wade and scored 31 points in the first round of the three-point competition.

Step off He put 31 pic.twitter.com/XsBc7dFy4z – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2021

Also read: Qui Leonard feels no energy or excitement ahead of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game: “Atlanta usually reverses a lot, but this year it’s dead for us”

‘Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter ever in NBA’: Magic Johnson

Chef Curry is absolutely insane with his three-point shooting. There is almost nothing that the future hall-of-famer cannot do with the ball in his hand.

Considering the way Curry has been seen playing for the past several years, his victory should be no surprise now. What was good was that he won the competition as he converted his last three-point effort.

With 28 points in the final round, the Baby Faced murderer beat Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley by a respectable 27 points. As Curry now wins his second three-point competition, former Lakers veteran Magic Johnson believes Steph is the greatest shooter known for the league. Irvine tweeted:

“The greatest shooter ever in the NBA, Stephen Curry won the 3-point contest. 31 in the first round ?! man! The Blast Chief recorded his final three wins over Mike Conley Jr.

Also read: “LeBron James is a selective activist”: Lakers star returns to not openly advocate Kovid-19 vaccine ahead of 2021 NBA All-Star Game

It has now been revealed that Stephen Curry’s only competition is himself. First-time All-Star Mike Conley should not be disappointed that he lost. 27 points is too much in a three-point contest and, most of the time, enough for a win. Unfortunately for him, his rival was the great Stephen Curry.