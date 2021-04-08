You can also copy Hina Khan’s hairstyle, perfect for every occasion, party or office – Dailynews24 – entertainment news celebrity news latest movie news

Hina Khan is one of the most popular television celebrities of India. She made her debut in the Star Plus film Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by playing the role of Akshara and performed popular roles like Kamolika in Kasauti Zindagi Ki.

Viewers also liked her presence in the reality show, Bigg Boss. In the show, we got to see his distinct side, which was more captivating. When it comes to fashion, Hina is the queen of experimenting with diverse designs and styles.

While we were trying to get some inspiration from her stunning wardrobe collection, we fell in love with her stunning party-worthy hairstyle. Since the wedding season is just around the corner, we decided to give you an easy tutorial to recreate her three hairdos.

Twisted top knot

From your tuxedos to sarees, this twisted top knot can be carried with anything and everything. We love how it looks completely in its entirety. Here’s how you can make this hairstyle.

Steps

Start detangling your hair with a hairbrush.

Take a tail comb and part your hair from the temple of your forehead.

Tie the rest of your hair to start working on the main part.

Separate the top section, make a hair grater.

Tie the braid using an elastic hair tie.

Grab the ponytail and divide it from the center.

Pass the tail through the pony to give Bon more texture.

Twist the hair around the hair to make a bun.

Open the remaining hair and curl using a curling iron.

Lou Chignon

We are all huge fans of wearing backless, low back or elaborately designed outfits. With such clothes, we also need a hairdo to complement it well. This Lou Chignon is exactly what it will help you to lose!

Steps

Comb your hair to get rid of hair lumps.

Use the same comb to bring back all your hair.

Make a loose ponytail.

Use a setting spray on the front part and comb it lightly using your fingers to create a messy look. While professionals use other tricks to achieve this look, you can use your fingers.

Once done, wrap your hair around to tie the hair.

Spray your hair to keep the hairdo.

Take out two hair strands from the corner of your ear. Curls (how to curl your hair without damaging them) to complete the look.

Half knot

Which is not neat and classy! A hairdo like this half-knot instantly makes you look uber-chic. Learn how you can nail this hairdo in no time.