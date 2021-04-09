You can Develop Leukemia if you have these symptoms – firstpostofindia

People with Leukemia will often have a fever. In the first stage, the patient has a constant high fever, frequency increases gradually or some other cases disappear after that.

Cancer of the blood is a dangerous disease and often patients have to go to a very advanced stage with obvious symptoms to discover it.

Blood cancers are often accompanied by a large decrease in the number of blood cells (red blood cells). If not treated early, the death rate in patients with this disease is very high.

Common symptoms

Red spots: If you have red or purple spots on your skin, see your doctor for a diagnosis. Because this phenomenon can also be the result of a decrease in the number of platelets in the body.

Headache: Not every headache is blood cancer, but it can also be caused by many other diseases, but in blood cancer often appear intense pain, accompanied by sweating pale skin. . The cause of this phenomenon is due to the deterioration of blood flow to the brain causing the brain to not be given enough oxygen, causing headaches.

Bone pain: One of the main symptoms of blood cancer is bone pain. The pain can appear depending on the severity of the disease and usually occurs in the joints of the legs, knees, arms, back … The origin of this pain is from the bone marrow – the place where blood cells are produced.

Swollen lymph nodes: Bacterial cells gradually lose the body’s immunity to external pathogens. A lymphadenitis is a form of Leukemia caused by bacteria. Therefore, swollen lymph nodes often float under the skin of patients with leukemia and do not cause pain.

Pale, tired: When you have blood cancer, the amount of red blood cells in the blood is significantly reduced, this phenomenon is easier to understand than “anemia” Red blood cells are blood cells whose main function is respiration. They carry oxygen to all organs and tissues. Anemia makes the body tired and pale because the body cannot meet the needs of oxygen exchange.

Nosebleeds: Nosebleeds are quite common, and many people often overlook this pathological phenomenon. Usually, bonus nosebleeds are mild and easy to stop bleeding immediately.

However, if you experience a large amount of bleeding that occurs continuously for many days, you should immediately go to the hospital and seek a medical examination. Because most likely, you already have leukemia, because this could be the result of a decrease in the number of platelets – cells that stop the bleeding.

Frequent high fever: Patients with leukemia often have a severe decrease in immunity. Because the white blood cells gradually lose their ability to kill bacteria and viruses from the outside, it is a common symptom to enter the body by external factors to cause disease. . The immunodeficiency phenomenon is often manifested by high fevers and difficult to heal infected wounds.

Abdominal pain: As the progression of leukemia increases in the liver and spleen, it can cause swelling in these organs. Therefore, the patient will feel abdominal pain, gas. Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting often result from damaged liver and spleen. This is a symptom when the disease is very sick and has entered a difficult-to-control stage.

Causes and Prevention

Blood cancer is caused by white blood cells produced too much and too quickly in a short period of time. White blood cells are originally born to protect the body from external factors. However, when the amount of white blood cells is produced too much, it will lead to white blood cells eating red blood cells.

Red blood cells will be destroyed gradually and the patient shows signs of anemia. If not treated in time, it can lead to death in a short time. This is malignant cancer that does not form a tumor.

This disease is common in people infected with radioactive substances, or in very polluted environments.

Also due to Down syndrome, blood disorders and genetic factors: very rare only a few people in the world. Recently, there are a number of studies concluding that leukemia or leukemia cancer are not genetic factors.

The disease can be prevented by minimizing exposure to cancer risk (such as avoiding cigarette smoke), practicing a healthy lifestyle (not smoking, drinking a lot of alcohol …), with adequate and reasonable nutrition.

People who are frequently exposed to radiation, toxic chemicals that have unusual signs of disease should go for periodic health checks to early discover the disease.

Treatment of Blood Cancer

Treatment for blood cancer depends on the severity of the disease and the patient’s health. There are basically a number of treatments for blood cancer as follows: radiation therapy, chemotherapy, bone marrow transplant, antibody treatment, stem cell transplantation, blood transfusion to make hematopoiesis.

Radiation therapy: is the use of high-energy beams to destroy blood cancer cells. Doctors may also use it to prepare a patient for a bone marrow transplant. A low dose of radiation lowers the immune system so the body is less likely to reject donor cells.

Chemotherapy: The use of oral drugs, injections or drugs that are periodically injected into the cerebrospinal fluid to destroy blood cancer cells.

Bone marrow transplant / Stem cell transplant: This is the method applied after the patient has received chemotherapy or radiation therapy. The stem cells are transplanted into the patient through a large vein. This method is considered to be the most effective with the rate of 50% of patients can prolong life after implementation.