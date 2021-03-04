You can do more than just watch your favorite sports on TV

We are a country of cricket lovers and sports is like a religion for us. People follow the game very diligently and everyone has an opinion about the game. Whenever an Big cricket competition Taking place, everyone stops what they are doing and drowns in the game.

Remember how as a child you watched sports on TV and were fascinated by it? Fantasy Gaming provides a deeper level of interactivity that makes the entire game consumption experience more entertaining and personal.

But what makes Fantasy cricket Development in the country so fast? Why has it become so popular with sports lovers? How do fantasy sports platforms work? Let’s take a look at some of the reasons for the growing popularity of fantasy cricket in India.

1. Power to choose your team

One of the best things about fantasy cricket is that it empowers you to choose your team by choosing the best players from two rival teams that are going to play in the real world. You can use your knowledge of cricket and players form to create the best team for upcoming matches such as sports Cricket, Football, Kabaddi and Basketball. Points from virtual teams based on actual performance in actual teams’ matches. For example, points scored by players scored, number of wickets taken and catches taken by players, and stumping / run-out affected by players.

2. Exciting matches happening all the time

Cricket matches are happening 24X7 worldwide. Over the years, the introduction of various sports leagues in many sports in India (Indian Premier League, Indian Super League, Pro Kabaddi League, Hockey India League) has increased opportunities for users to engage in fantasy sports throughout the year. The geography-based team structure of most leagues ensures good adherence to these leagues on fantasy sports platforms, with the presence of national and international stars.

3. Show your knowledge and skills to the world

You have followed the game for a long time and can predict player performance, game strategies and results. You study the pitch and weather conditions and have expert opinion on the game. On fantasy game platforms, you can showcase all of your Cricket skills and knowledge for the world. You can join teams of other veterans, including teams of cricket veterans, in fantasy cricket on platforms like Hodgett and earn bragging rights in front of your friends and colleagues!

4. Changing the Digital Scenario in the Country

In the last few years, the number of internet users in India has increased manifold. The growth in digital infrastructure has led to high-speed Internet connections, availability of affordable smartphones and cheap data plans. And to add to this, the option of playing the game on a hand held device and at any time regardless of one’s location has contributed greatly to the development of fantasy sports in the country.

5. Watch and play the game at the same time

When a player hits a boundary or takes a wicket, we as sports spectators get very excited. If that player is also in your virtual team, it not only increases your enthusiasm, but also brings a sense of accomplishment. You can win real money in the form of cash prizes by participating in cash competitions on fictional platforms. So your favorite team may not win a game, but you can!

In the last few years, fantasy platforms in India have seen tremendous growth. The number of fantasy game users increased from 2 million in 2016 to nearly 100 million in 2020. The number of fantasy sports platforms has also increased manifold over the same period. Indian fantasy sports industry is expected to deserve $ 3.7 billion By 2024. New fantasy cricket apps like Hovatj are developing rapidly by leveraging the popularity of cricket and other sports in India to generate revenue.

The rise of online fantasy sports gaming in India has not only increased the interest of users in sports, but has also turned a lot of casual sports viewers into sports lovers. Studies show that people have started following 40% more games due to playing on fantasy game platforms. A synergy is developing between sports fans, real world games and fantasy games. This helps increase user engagement, resulting in increased revenue. Fantasy cricket app. Instead of sitting in front of your laptop or TV to watch your favorite game, you can win a cash prize. This is an amazing opportunity that is driving growth Fantasy games in India.

