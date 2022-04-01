“You can get better with age”: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan records his second 2,000-point season in 13 campaigns

With his 50-point blast against the Clippers, DeMar DeRozan passed the 2,000-point mark, a feat he achieved for only 2Ra time in his career.

Despite critics commenting on it, the Chicago Bulls seem the perfect fit Demar Derozan, Deebo, who co-leads this young Bulls squad alongside Zach LaVine, has certainly had a positive impact on the team, performing on an All-NBA level.

After suffering some tough losses over the past 2 weeks, Billy Donovan finally took back-to-back victories after nearly 20 days. And it was one spectacular victory after another for Chicago.

Led by Demar, who recorded a season-high 50-point game, along with 5 rebounds and 6 assists on a 65.4/100/93.3 shooting split, the Bulls won ot…