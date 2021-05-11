You can get rid of these diseases by eating onions

Lifestyle. No food can be prepared without Pyaz Ke Fayde in Indian food. Along with increasing the taste of food, onion is very beneficial for health. Onion cutting is a very difficult task, but forget this one problem caused by onion, onion has many benefits for health. For your information, let us know that it has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-allergic and anti-carcinogenic properties, which are beneficial in many diseases.

According to the news, friends tell you that Russian doctors have claimed through a research that the consumption of one raw onion every day relieves the problem of teeth. Friends, chewing the onion continuously for 3 minutes destroys all the germs of the mouth.

Friends tell you that onion is effective in reducing the risk of heart attack. Consumption of 100 grams of onion oil daily reduces the risk of blood pressure. Also, onion consumption is also beneficial.

Friends, onion is the best remedy for cholera disease. For this, giving 30 grams of onion and 7 black pepper in the form of medicine to the cholera patients daily gives immediate benefit. Its use also provides relief in vomiting and diarrhea.