You can lose weight sitting at home in this way, you will not believe by knowing

Many people are so fat that they cannot do any work easily and even they cannot get up and sit well. Today we are going to tell you a great way to reduce obesity in this article, which you must try and see.

By the way, to reduce obesity, you must have followed many diets, but today we will tell you the native way, tell that eating jaggery and gram together reduces body fatness slowly because there is phosphorus in jaggery and gram which is obesity. It is very beneficial to reduce it.

Tell you that apart from this, you do regular exercise every day at home and eat as much green vegetable as possible five times a day, but do not eat a full stomach at once.