You can make money with your old PS4!

Yes, and it’s legal if you’re wondering. It is quite possible to make some cash with your old PlayStation 4 console, but it is also the case with your Xbox, your Nintendo Switch and many other consoles. To do this, a special method is needed. We tell you everything in this article!

Make money with your old consoles thanks to Micromania!

We all know Micromania, this brand specializing in video games and everything that revolves around it. An unmissable event at each major video game release, a place of all tribulations when looking for a second-hand game, Micromania is even for some and some a mandatory weekly visit.

This same brand is also known to take back your games. This means that you can save money on your new games by reselling the old ones. And you can do the same with your consoles! So, if you want to invest in a latest generation console while reducing the bill, it’s an excellent way to go through the Micromania trade-in system.

It is true that if you no longer use it, and you have also managed to get your hands on a new generation console, it can quite afford you games, accessories and even figurines if you are fans!

Reselling your PS4, yes, but under what conditions?

Seeing with Micromania to resell your PS4 (or any other console) is one thing, but the console you are offering must still meet certain criteria.

These are listed by the Micromania company itself and they allow you to see devices in good condition arriving in their warehouses.

First, you must:

to be of age

show your ID

present your Megacard (or create one for free)

For your console to be admissible, you must also bring it back in working condition and in good condition (without dents or cracks) with the serial numbers visible (no need to bring back the original box):

In addition, you also need:

that the console has never been disassembled (the seals ensuring this guarantee).

an official controller in good condition, readable serial number and fully functional.

the power cable and an HDMI cable.

the accessories present with the new console (example for the OLED Switch: the comfort handle for the joy-cons, the dock, the straps), any missing item may be invoiced.

A few good things to know:

it is possible to bring replacement cables to the original cables. From the moment they are functional, the recovery can be accepted.

there is no need to format the console.

as part of the trade-in of your console, you can receive credits to be used within 6 months in Micromania stores only.

It is also possible that the recovery is done in cash (plan a discount of 10 €).

At what price Micromania can take back your PS4 or your Switch?

To find out exactly how much you can get from your old console, we invite you to refer to this grid provided by Micromania:

Console Trade-in price (credit or cash) PS5 Standard 400€ PS5 Digital 300€ PS4 Pro 225€ PS4 Slim 175€ PS4 165€ Xbox Series X 400€ Xbox Series S 200€ Xbox One X 175€ Xbox One S 130€ Xbox One 100€ Switch OLED 225€ Switch 175€ Switch Lite 140€

