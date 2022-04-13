You Can Now Buy Shiba Inu Coins on Robinhood

Shibheads’ wait is over: Robinhood is finally letting customers buy and sell the Shiba Inu coin, a popular token whose supporters are lobbying online brokerages to list it.

Robinhood’s announcement Four cryptocurrencies were added to the trading app on Tuesday, including Compound, Polygon and Solana.

Robinhood’s chief brokerage officer Steve Quirk said in a statement that the company is “excited to add more options for our clients as we work to make Robinhood the best place to invest in crypto.”

Quirk said Robinhood uses “a rigorous framework” in evaluating new properties for listing. CEO Vlad Tenev said the company is taking a cautious approach to adding new tokens.

“We’re going to be very careful,” Tenev told analysts on an earnings call last year. “We…