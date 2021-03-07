“You can win more than 50 and be judged average” – Sebastian Vettel | sport

“You can win more than 50 and be judged average” – Sebastian Vettel on Formula 1’s immediate hype and decline of rejection these days.

Loading...

Sebastian Vettel One of the greatest modern-day greats in Formula 1, with his 53 Grand Prix victories and four career titles in a career spanning nearly 13 years, made him the statistically 4th most successful driver in the history of the game.

Loading...

However, with a natural decline in its performance last year, Vettel now often faces harsh decisions; Upset by this, the Germans pointed out the problem in F1 with quick promotion and dismissal.

Loading...

“Evaluations on a rider are now based on the results achieved in the final two Grand Prix – underlined Vitell – you can come out of nowhere and a pair can be judged after a good run,” Vessel said Motorsport.

Loading...

“Conversely, in my case, you can have more than 50 wins and be judged on average. How is it today, ”he said.

Loading...

People forget achievements.

Vettel not only made this statement on her personal case, but claimed to have made a general decision, as she thinks people quickly forget tomorrow’s achievements.

Loading...

“I don’t care what people think – he explained – our world always looks ahead, which is positive; you still can’t live in the past. Otherwise, we’re still here talking about Juan Manuel Fangio Who is the lord of all riders. “.

Loading...

“I think he was a great, a very special rider, but if we ask fifteen-year-old Juan Manuel Fangio who he is today, I don’t think there will be an answer, and in the end, it’s not wrong.” In the sense that time passes and will pass again ”.

Loading...

“I’m sure I’ll forget very quickly when I say goodbye to Formula 1, and that’s fine with me, I think that’s right – conclusion SEB – that’s why I’m so worried about proving I am not certain people, and I concentrate. Only what I am about and about myself “.

Loading...

“I don’t want to sound selfish or arrogant, but in the end, it’s the team and me. Expanding a bit, there are people who support me and who have given me so much over the last ten years, regardless of the end result. Stand without me. “