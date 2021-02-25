“You develop a lot of skills during your career” – Sergio Perez believed to deliver the game for Red Bull

“You develop a lot of skills during your career” – Sergio Perez is confident to deliver for Red Bull in his first season.

Sergio Perez is confident of over-delivery for his new team Red Bull, as they push Mercedes to a strong challenge. The Mexican is one of the most experienced on the current grid, which will help him to ease the pressure of racing in a big team like Red Bull.

“I think it’s a big deal to be honest. You are here, and when things do not go well you are stressed. When you experience, when you are first through it, it makes you focus on the right stuff. Technically you develop a lot of skills in your career. I just think with this opportunity that I am at a great point in my career, and it is going to work well. “

– Formula 1 (@ F1) 24 February, 2021

Sergio Perez wants to maximize RB16B’s capacity

Perez and Verstappen have the job of taking out the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. For this, Perez will also have to give a sound competition to his teammate Verstappen. The three have since been teammates, ever since he joined Red Bull – Daniel Ricardo, Pierre Galli and Alex Albon. This propels Perez to an even more impressive season making the most of the RB16B.

“If we have a car good to win the championship, to make sure I win it, and if we have a car that is good for another [then to] Make sure I won, to give more than the capacity of the car.

“I trust my abilities. I think it’s a matter of time before I get to the top of everything, but I don’t see why I’m over time, and once I’m at the top of everything I need to do with a car. Need to know, I can actually achieve my level. “

