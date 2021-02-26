“You don’t need a sprint race” – against Max Verstappen on the new proposed F1 change | sport

LATEST

“You don’t need a sprint race” – Max Verstappen speaks out against the proposed new Formula 1 change to spice up the competition.

Formula 1 is often called monotonous by fans because of Mercedes’ unpublished dominance over the past seven years. To spice up the competition, several offers have been made, including sprint races.

However, Max Verstappen does not support the proposed change and intends to continue with the traditional two-hour race and advise teams to move their teams forward.

“It’s not necessary about [having] More racing. I love doing a one-and-a-half hour run because if we have good cars, we can run close, and of course, more teams can fight for the win; You do not need a sprint race. “

“I think we don’t really need to complete it, the whole program. We don’t have to mix it up to see the struggle for victory,” Shared Red Bull Driver.

Sergio Perez opens the same.

Verstappen’s new partner Sergio Perez Has also shown his reservations against sprint racing and claimed that he does not understand its change.

“I don’t know what to expect, really. How we changed the program once we completed it, I don’t know. I think for me, the most important thing is Formula 1 [its] Dna I think this is a delicate line. It is a bit risky, ”said the Mexican.

While Red Bull is at the top of the food chain, however, after Mercedes, the bottom-most teams like Haas want to change things up on F1 to bring in excitement.

Team owner Gene Haas claimed on Thursday that it’s not fun to race when you already know who will be the winner at the end of the day. Therefore, such modifications are beneficial for them, especially the idea of ​​reverse grids.

