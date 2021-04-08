LATEST

“You don’t want to face a healthy Lakers team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond”: Jared Dudley is up for the challenge of the Western Conference playoffs | The SportsRush

"You don't want to face a healthy Lakers team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond": Jared Dudley is up for the challenge of the Western Conference playoffs

Jared Dudley issues an ominous warning to the entire league for when LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond are back in business

Calling the LA Lakers’ season a disaster so far would be an understatement. After starting the season fairly well, the franchise lost Anthony Davis to a long-term injury.

Soon after that, LeBron James’s ankle gave out after being iffy since the very start of the season. And to rub it in that much further, after signing with the team, Andre Drummond was also sidelined in his debut.

The reigning champions have only won 4 of their last 10 games and currently sit 6th in the West. Due to their bleak situation at the moment, many are starting to doubt the team’s chances to win it all this season.

Jared Dudley, though, has a completely different perception of the situation, and recently issued a message to the rest of the league. Let’s get into it.

Also Read: Kristaps Porzingis appears dissatisfied at not being in Rick Carlisle’s 4th quarter schemes

Jared Dudley believes the NBA needs to fear the LA Lakers when they get healthy

Jared Dudley himself has been sidelined due to a torn meniscus that the player suffered early into the season. And during his time off the court, it seems the star has decided to make a few guest appearances on various podcasts.

During one such appearance on the LakeShow Podcast, Dudley had this to say.

“You don’t want to play a healthy Laker team with Drummond, AD, and Bron… So, they’re more worried than we’re worried. Trust me.”

Also Read: The Nets point guard elicited a ton of shocked reactions from NBA fans after dunking on Zion Williamson and co

The NBA veteran definitely has a point there. The pairing of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is the league’s most frightening, dominant duo until proven otherwise.

When you factor in the likes of Andre Drummond and Dennis Schroder to the mix, it’s obvious that there are very few teams that can find a way past the Lakers – on paper at least.

We still don’t know the lasting impact that the injuries could have on the franchise’s biggest stars. Moreover, Drummond hasn’t yet proven he can work well enough with his co-stars to warrant any type of fear just yet.

So, we’ll just have to wait and watch how this LA Lakers side turns out, and if they are truly capable of winning an NBA championship this season.

