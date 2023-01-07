“You enlightened us, Ghanem.” Ronaldo meets the opening star of the Qatar World Cup

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, Qatari fan Ghanim Al-Moftah, met the Quran reciter at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup “Qatar 2022” on Friday evening, on the sidelines of Al-Nasr match with Al-Taie.

Ghanem Al-Muftah published a photo of him with Ronaldo through his official account on Twitter, after the Al-Nasr and Al-Taei match (2-0), within the framework of the 12th round of the Saudi Professional Football League.

Al-Nasr Club also published a picture of its player with the Qatari youth, and wrote on it, “You enlightened us, Ghanem.”

The star, Cristiano Ronaldo, continued to face his new team, Al-Nassr, from the stands of the “Marsool Park” stadium, in order to support his colleagues in front of Al-Tai team.

Ronaldo was absent from the victory list due to a penalty imposed on him with his former team, Manchester United.