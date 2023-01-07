LATEST

“You enlightened us, Ghanem.” Ronaldo meets the opening star of the Qatar World Cup

Posted on

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, Qatari fan Ghanim Al-Moftah, met the Quran reciter at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup “Qatar 2022” on Friday evening, on the sidelines of Al-Nasr match with Al-Taie.

Ghanem Al-Muftah published a photo of him with Ronaldo through his official account on Twitter, after the Al-Nasr and Al-Taei match (2-0), within the framework of the 12th round of the Saudi Professional Football League.

Al-Nasr Club also published a picture of its player with the Qatari youth, and wrote on it, “You enlightened us, Ghanem.”

The star, Cristiano Ronaldo, continued to face his new team, Al-Nassr, from the stands of the “Marsool Park” stadium, in order to support his colleagues in front of Al-Tai team.

Ronaldo was absent from the victory list due to a penalty imposed on him with his former team, Manchester United.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

431
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
371
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
357
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
314
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
310
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
303
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
297
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
295
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
290
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
281
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top