You get these benefits by drinking watermelon juice

Lifestyle. Friends, the arrival of watermelon in the market increases significantly as soon as summer comes. Watermelon is the most eaten fruit during the summer season. It helps in keeping the body hydrated. Let me tell you that watermelon contains about 97% water. It fulfills the amount of glucose in the body. According to some sources, watermelon keeps blood pressure balanced and cures many diseases. Friends, watermelon contains a lot of water. Lack of water in the body keeps away from its intake. You can eat it just like this or else it can be included in the diet by making its juice or shake. So let’s know the recipe of watermelon juice today.

Ingredients for making watermelon juice: 1 bowl melon 6-7 mint leaves 1 / 4-1 / 2 tsp lemon juice 1 tsp roasted cumin black salt as per taste

Friends, the method of making watermelon juice: – First of all, wash the watermelon and cut it into small pieces. – Now remove all its seeds one by one. Add watermelon and mint leaves and grind them well in a blender. To make juice, keep grinding it until it becomes very smooth. Add lemon juice, black salt and roasted cumin and mix well. – Watermelon juice is ready. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.