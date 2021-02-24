You must have been reborn as a princess: Vijayashanti – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Best wishes are being extended to former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa on her 73rd birth anniversary. Many have paid their respects to Jayalalithaa from PM Narendra Modi to ‘Amma’s close V Sasikala. Actress Vijayashanti also paid her tribute and said that Jayalalithaa must have been reborn as a princess somewhere.

“Happy birthday to you. I will nurture the friendship and affection that you showered on me for life and they will remain in my memories. You have protected me even when I was on the hit list of anti-social elements. Vijayashanti tweeted, “I can never forget the honorable names like Purichchi Thalaivian Ambu Thangai” and “Praveera Birangi” given to me.

The female superstar also posted a picture of her with Jayalalithaa in the 1990s and it was one of those unseen pictures.

This suggests that Vijayashanti and Jayalalithaa indeed shared a good bond and cordial relationship despite their political leanings.

