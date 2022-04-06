‘You need to act immediately’: Zelensky calls on UN to be tough on Russia

“Where is peace? Where are the guarantees that the United Nations needs to guarantee?” She said. “It is clear that the world’s premier institution – which must ensure the coercion of any aggressor to peace – simply cannot function effectively.”

Zelensky’s scathing remarks came amid fresh international outrage over the disclosure of atrocities in Buka, a suburb outside the capital of Kyiv, as Russian forces continued their withdrawal from northern Ukraine over the weekend. Ukrainian officials have described the actions of the invaders there as genocide.

On Tuesday, Zelensky asked the Security Council to “show all the other potential war criminals in the world how they would be punished,” adding: “If the eldest are punished, everyone is …