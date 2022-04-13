You Need to See Jennifer Aniston's Wisdom Parisian Fringe

Rachel Green may have never made the move and left New York for Paris (remember “The One With Rachel Going Away Party”?), but her real-life 2022 counterpart, Jennifer Aniston certainly did. The actress is living her best life, exploring the “fashion capital of the world” while filming murder mystery 2 With co-star Adam Sandler.

Jen debuted a new Pamela Anderson-inspired updo on Instagram in Paris a few days ago (that tress was chic, might I add). Now, she has shared another video in which we can see the ‘do in’ All Its glory. Oh, and this time around, it has a wispy piece-y fringe that’s giving us serious Parisian vibes. OUI Oui!

