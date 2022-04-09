You no longer need to sign an affidavit to leave the country

The National Director of Migration, Florencia Carignano, announced that, from now on, leaving the country will not have to complete an affidavit, within the framework of a series of measures being adopted by the national government to simplify the requirements. Travel.

“We continue to simplify travel requirements. Affidavits no longer have to be filled out to leave the country. The same data will now be entered into the immigration process by an inspector. Only the DDJJ will need to be filled out for entry into the national territory. Carignano added his Told on Twitter account in the last few hours.

This week, the national government made entry into the country more flexible and instituted new health measures at borders,…