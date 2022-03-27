You only got an hour to turn off your power

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wildlife Fund. The event is held annually, encouraging individuals, communities and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights, for one hour, today, Saturday, March 26 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. , as a symbol of commitment to the planet. ,

Earth Hour is an opportunity for millions of people around the world to participate in Earth Hour and show their support for climate change. By turning off your lights for an hour, everyone can make a substantial difference in energy consumption And can help reduce the effects of global warming on the planet.

The theme of this year’s Earth Hour is ‘shape our future, It is an important year for everyone to shape the world for future generations, by raising awareness of…