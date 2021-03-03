“You were in a position to hire black people. You haven’t done that!”: Shannon Sharp comments Mike Tomlin on Eric Bienimi. sport

Recently, Mike Tomlin highlighted a serious issue that the NFL is currently facing. However, Shannon Sharp believes that Tomlin’s remarks are a reaction to hypocrisy.

Last week, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin appeared on HBO’s Real Sports, attempting to draw attention to the lack of diversity in leadership positions in the NFL.

“I don’t normally speak publicly during offseason, but this is an important issue for us,” said Tomlin, who is one of just 3 black head coaches in the NFL. “The more important it is to us in the NFL, the more important it is to us as a society. It deserves all the attention.

Speaking specifically, Tomlin was upset about the Eric Bieniemi situation, as many others have been this offseason. Benemi is the enemy’s offensive coordinator who was passed on for a head coaching job despite changing 7 teams.

He is a black man, which is the main reason the situation has gained too much steam. “Beleniemi is a real head-scratch for me,” Tomlin said. “In the last 20 years, every offensive coordinator, Andy Reid, got a head job.

“One of those guys, Brad Childress, hired me in Minnesota in 2006. Now, Andy has the best crime he ever committed and [Bieniemy] Can’t find a job? “

“You don’t have an answer on how to make it better,” Tomlin said, “To me, optimists say things will get better, but there’s no evidence of that in recent cycles. Without proof, we’re all hopeful. . We are not able to move the needle. “

Shannon Sharp Call Out Mike Tomlin for hypocrisy

Shannon Sharp was clearly unhappy with Tomlin’s interview. He tweeted about it saying, “Mike Tomlin is in a position to appoint Black Coordinators and he hasn’t been in 14 years, so I’m not going to throw him a stone at all the rest.”

He went on a hot rant on the “undisputed” topic and included a clip of it on his Twitter:

In anticipation of criticism he did not get to hire a black coordinator in 14 years, Tomlin said. “I always do what is best for our organization. I believe in hiring in most cases. … I’m very sensitive to this, but I don’t regret it (not the Black Coordinator). I have left some good (black) coaches for other TMT. “

However, Shannon was not buying it. Disgraced, he shouted, “What do you think this other team is saying?” They are hiring the best person for the job. You are doing exactly what you said they should not do! “

“I am not going to let you leave Tom Tomlin the hook.” You were in a position to hire black people. You have not done that! “