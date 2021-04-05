“You were just the best in the bad bunch” – Will Ospreay challenges CM Punk to an IWGP World Heavyweight Championhip match | The SportsRush

Will Ospreay challenges CM Punk to an IWGP World Heavyweight Championhip match. Ospreay recently beat Kota Ibushi to climb the atop NJPW.

Will Ospreay is at the top of the world. The Flying Assasin recently beat Kota Ibushi to become the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. However, The Commonwealth Kingpin is not resting on his laurels instead he already has a title defence in mind.

Also read: Two time WWE Hall of Famer publically apologises to Ric Flair for issues in the past

Speaking on the post-Sakura Genesis press conference, Ospreay revealed that CM Punk once wanted to face him. Ospreay called the former WWE Champion “the best in the bad bunch” and invited him to prove himself against him in a title match.

Will Ospreay challenges CM Punk to an IWGP World Heavyweight Championhip match

I had 6 points I wanted to talk about:

• Separation of IWGP World title

• The United Empire limits

• The @RevProUK Title

• How to make a World Champion

• Shingo

• Okada I also spoke about Stardom, Drew McIntyre & CM Punk. WATCH HEREhttps://t.co/yukwFJhu6p pic.twitter.com/GQppahTNkf — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • Will Ospreay (@WillOspreay) April 5, 2021

“Before I was the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, a man who sparked the whole industry of getting the wrestling world interested in, named CM Punk, was interested in facing Will Ospreay. Now I have the biggest prize in pro wrestling, so if you really are wanting to prove to yourself that you’re the best in the world but where in my opinion, you were just probably the best in the bad bunch. Come over here and come take this because no one’s going to be able to take this from me.”

CM Punk retired from professional wrestling back in 2014. He had a short stint with the UFC before getting on with commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships. Fans have long speculated a return to pro wrestling for the Voice of the Voiceless but the closest we’ve had to one yet has been his appearance on Fox’s WWE Backstage.

It is unlikely that CM Punk will be gouded into a match in New Japan by Ospreay. However, if a match were ever to take place it would definitely steal the show. As improbable as it is, the ball is now in the former WWE Superstar’s court.

Click here for more Wrestling News