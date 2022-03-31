Young Net linked to online trolling pulled out of October local body elections

A member of the Young Nets, whose home was a source of hate-mongering online bullying, will not contest the local body elections this year.

Bryce Beatty, a 26-year-old Christchurch-based IT business development manager, is the account holder behind the IP address used to create a fake social media account that targeted MP Megan Woods, City Councilor Sarah Templeton and other female politicians.

Beatty denies any involvement or knowledge of the harassment, but acknowledges that the activity may have occurred from his property.

He said he had several flatmates over the past 12 months, and currently lives with two others. Young Nat is also said to be one of those flatmates.

Read more:

* Culture of cynicism: Arguments have been replaced by humiliation in political debate

* Online…