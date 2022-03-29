Young, Tickner guide New Zealand to victory over Dutch

Will Young’s maiden century and a four-for on debut for Blair Tickner helped the Black Caps register a predictable comfortable win over Netherlands last night.

With 12 players absent through IPL commitments, that pair was the main beneficiary as New Zealand took a 1–0 lead in the three-match series.

For only the second time facing the Netherlands – and for the first time since 1996 – none of the sparse crowd at the Bay Oval were too excited by the seven-wicket win.

But Young and Tickner at least made an argument for more international action when the big guns returned.

Young, who impressed in Test cricket, was playing only his third ODI after making his bow against Bangladesh a year ago.

He conceded that his lack of experience completed his century with an innings of 103 off 114 balls.