Your 2021 Masters announcing schedule
Contents hide
1 The Masters 2021, Augusta National Golf Club, AugustaCBS Sports & ESPNApril 8 – 11
1.1 CBS TV Broadcast
1.2 Masters Live Announcers – Streaming
1.3 ESPN
1.4 ESPN Sports
1.5 SiriusXM Radio
2 The Masters Broadcast Schedule

The Masters 2021, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta
CBS Sports & ESPN
April 8 – 11

CBS TV Broadcast

Lead: Jim Nantz, Sir Nick Faldo
Announcers: Ian Baker-Finch, Dottie Pepper (On-Course), Trevor Immelman, Frank Nobilo, Verne Lundquist, Andrew Catalon; Interviews: Amanda Balionis
Highlights Show: Nantz, Baker-Finch

Masters Live Announcers – Streaming

Amen Corner: Grant Boone, Mark Immelman
15 & 16 Holes: Luke Elvy, Ned Michaels
Featured Groups: Shane Bacon, Billy Kratzert, Brian Crowell, Colt Knost

ESPN

Lead: Scott Van Pelt, Curtis Strange
Interviews: Michael Eaves
Analysts: CBS Talent

ESPN Sports

Lead: Hernán Rey, Matias Anselmo
Interviews: John Sutcliffe

SiriusXM Radio

Lead: Brian Katrek, Greg Norman
On-course reporters: Mark Carnevale, John Maginnes, Fred Albers
Interviews: Taylor Zarzour

The Masters Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, April 8

  • First Round, ESPN 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Masters Highlights, CBS 11:35 p.m.
  • Masters Live/ESPN+ Streaming Schedule
  • Featured Groups,  9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Featured Holes 4 – 6, 9:25 a.m. – 6:55 p.m.
  • Amen Corner,  10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Featured Holes 15 & 16,  11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, April 9

  • Second Round, ESPN 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Masters Highlights, CBS 11:35 p.m.
  • Masters Live/ESPN+ Streaming Schedule
  • Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Featured Holes 4 – 6, 9:25 a.m. – 6:55 p.m.
  • Amen Corner, 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Featured Holes 15 & 16, 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

  • Third Round, CBS 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Masters Live/ESPN+ Streaming Schedule
  • Featured Groups,  10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Featured Holes 4 – 6, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Amen Corner, 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Featured Holes 15 & 16, 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 11

  • Final Round, CBS 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Masters Live/ESPN+ Streaming Schedule
  • Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Featured Holes 4 – 6, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Amen Corner, 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Featured Holes 15 & 16, 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

