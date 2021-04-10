Your 2021 Masters announcing schedule

The Masters 2021, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta
CBS Sports & ESPN
April 8 – 11
CBS TV Broadcast
Lead: Jim Nantz, Sir Nick Faldo
Announcers: Ian Baker-Finch, Dottie Pepper (On-Course), Trevor Immelman, Frank Nobilo, Verne Lundquist, Andrew Catalon; Interviews: Amanda Balionis
Highlights Show: Nantz, Baker-Finch
Masters Live Announcers – Streaming
Amen Corner: Grant Boone, Mark Immelman
15 & 16 Holes: Luke Elvy, Ned Michaels
Featured Groups: Shane Bacon, Billy Kratzert, Brian Crowell, Colt Knost
ESPN
Lead: Scott Van Pelt, Curtis Strange
Interviews: Michael Eaves
Analysts: CBS Talent
ESPN Sports
Lead: Hernán Rey, Matias Anselmo
Interviews: John Sutcliffe
SiriusXM Radio
Lead: Brian Katrek, Greg Norman
On-course reporters: Mark Carnevale, John Maginnes, Fred Albers
Interviews: Taylor Zarzour
The Masters Broadcast Schedule
Thursday, April 8
- First Round, ESPN 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Masters Highlights, CBS 11:35 p.m.
- Masters Live/ESPN+ Streaming Schedule
- Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Featured Holes 4 – 6, 9:25 a.m. – 6:55 p.m.
- Amen Corner, 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Featured Holes 15 & 16, 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday, April 9
- Second Round, ESPN 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Masters Highlights, CBS 11:35 p.m.
- Masters Live/ESPN+ Streaming Schedule
- Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Featured Holes 4 – 6, 9:25 a.m. – 6:55 p.m.
- Amen Corner, 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Featured Holes 15 & 16, 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
- Third Round, CBS 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Masters Live/ESPN+ Streaming Schedule
- Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Featured Holes 4 – 6, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Amen Corner, 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Featured Holes 15 & 16, 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 11
- Final Round, CBS 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Masters Live/ESPN+ Streaming Schedule
- Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Featured Holes 4 – 6, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Amen Corner, 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Featured Holes 15 & 16, 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
h/t Sammy!