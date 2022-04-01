Your “Autism Awareness Day” Could Be Excluding Autistic People

Forward-looking organizations can do much better than the old, demonstrative Autism Awareness Day. People outside the autism community often receive conflicting information about which “awareness” efforts are welcome, with the mainstream media, parents of autistic children, and adult autistic self-advocates offering very different perspectives. The confusion over language and symbolism reflects the philosophical divide between the medical perspective on autism that dominates the mainstream awareness conversation and the neuro-diversity perspective. Leaders need to understand the origins of these mixed and changing messages, then take steps to celebrate and meaningfully engage the autistic community.