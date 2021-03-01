“Your blasphemous tweet is very disturbing”: Vanessa Bryant rips actress Evan Rachel Wood in the Kobe Bryant rape case following the Lakers’ untimely death in the Kobe Bryant rape case. sport

Vanessa Bryant defends late husband Kobe Bryant after a tweet by Evan Rachel Wood.

Kobe’s untimely death in January of 2020 caused a shock to the whole world. The icon was mourned around the world as he served as an inspiration to millions of people. A crowd of athletes and celebrities took to social media to express their respect for the ‘Black Mamba’.

However, there were some truly outrageous in heartwarming messages that exposed the suspicious actions of Kobe Bryant about 17 years ago. Back in 2003, Bryant was part of a sexual harassment case that claimed to have led to a hotel worker in Colorado who had not been replaced by the latter end.

This was the case that gave rise to the nickname ‘Black Mamba’ which is now synonymous with the 5x champion. He claimed that he wanted to carve out a distinct, irresistible identity for himself on NBA hardwoods, isolating himself from Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant responds to horrifying tweets about the Kobe Bryant case

Actress Evan Rachel Wood was taken to Twitter just hours after Labor’s death for sexually assaulting Kobe while trying to send a ‘hearty’ emEssay To the Bryant family.

“What happened is sad. I am heartbroken for Kobe’s family. He was a sports hero. He was also a rapist. All these truths can exist simultaneously. “

Vanessa Bryant was recently made aware of these tweets and posted an Instagram story defending her late husband. “Your false, insensitive, insulting and malicious tweet on 1/26/20 is distracting and disturbing to say the least.” The behavior As such it is part of the reason that innocent black people go to jail for crimes they did not commit. An accusation does not make anyone Guilty“

Vanessa bryant is going off rn and i love it pic.twitter.com/OxQSZ0cShL – Donator | He / her (@ 3jsdani) 27 February, 2021

Although the case was dropped, it tarnished his image for some time, causing him to lose various sponsorship and brand deals in the process. Vanessa Bryant continues to defend Kobe as she responded to a similar tweet from a wooden filmmaker who wrote, “The man was a rapist, deal with him.”

Vanessa immediately fired back, “You don’t know the facts of the case!”