LATEST

Your Chance To Win The $2,000 No Hitter Contest Is Back!

Avatar
By
Posted on
Your Chance To Win The $2,000 No Hitter Contest Is Back!

The New York Yankees are back and so is the “Beef Jerky Experience $2,000 No-Hitter Contest.” Thanks to our good friends at the Latham Beef Jerky Outlet we have your chance to win $2,000 if a Yankee pitcher throws a complete game no-hitter. Any night that Levack does his Yankees Pre-Game Show you have a chance to win $2000 thanks to the Beef Jerky Experience.

Here’s how you win. Enter HERE then listen to Levack’s Yankees pregame show. If he calls your name and that night’s Yankees’ starting pitcher throws a complete game no-hitter then you win $2,000. How easy is that? Guys like Ace Gerrit Cole, 2-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, 2nd overall pick of the 2010 MLB Draft Jameson Taillon, Homegrown lefty Jordan Montgomery, rookie superstar Devi Garcia or any other Yankee starter do all the work and you get to cash in. The “hardest” part is entering then sitting back and waiting for us to call your name. Once that happens your work here is done and that night’s starting pitcher for the Yankees takes over.

Don’t wait! Enter HERE right now. We love Mike and the great people at the Beef Jerky Experience, we want the Yankees to have a legit no-hitter and you to win the $2000. When you win feel free to spend some of your winnings on me at the Beef Jerky Experience with locations on Broadway in Saratoga and the OG on New Loudon Road in Latham.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns

Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
754
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
753
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
750
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
734
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
726
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
721
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
679
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
645
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
607
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
602
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top