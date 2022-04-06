Your Guide to Scheldeprijs: Courses, Participants and Livestreams | sheldt price

Scheldeprijs and fans go hand in hand and so was the case last year. After several sixes and sixes, a dominant group of 30 riders emerged.
Tim Merlier and Alexander were out after the fall, without Kristoff taking care of the local lap.
Alpesin-Fenix had a transformation leader with Jasper Phillipsson, Sam Bennett and Mark Cavendish in Desinink-Quick Step.
The Blue Gang were betting a little too much on two horses, with Phillipson finishing third with a smile on his first classic win.
Terneuzen once again forms the starting backdrop for a tour of less than 199 km that ends in Shten.
After the starting gun at 12.45 pm, the peloton can play with the wind in Zeeland. There is no slope between Terneuzen and Schöten, but the (cross) wind may have determined the story of the race in the Zealand Polders.
At the arrival point of Shoten, the peloton traverses the 17.2 km local loop three more times. It also includes a traditional cobblestone canyon…
