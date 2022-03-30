Your Guide to Vlaanderen Door to Door: Routes, Livestreams, Van der Poel and Pogacker | straight through flanders

Read all about the 2021 edition: Dylan van Baarle stuns the peloton with a solo in The Stranger Dwarfs’ Doors Vlaanderen

The handsome Dylan van Baarle couldn’t hold his breath in his lightning-fast and hot version of Dwars Door Vlaanderen.

The Dutchman completed the 50-kilometer single, that too because there was chaos in the peloton.

Goal favorites such as Matthew van der Poel and Julian Alaphilippe fell by the wayside, although it was unclear at the time whether this was just a snapshot.

Van Baarle won, with Christophe Laporte just ahead of the sprinting peloton. Tim Merlier took the final podium spot.