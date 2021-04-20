Your MLB announcing schedule for 4/20-4/26

LA Dodgers at Seattle, MLBN/MLB. TV 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
St. Louis at Washington, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Mets at Chi Cubs, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA
Wednesday, April 21
San Francisco at Philadelphia, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Orioles at Marlins]
Houston at Colorado, MLB.TV 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Minnesota at Oakland, MLBN 4 pm JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Astros at Rockies]
Chi White Sox at Cleveland, ESPN+ 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Atlanta at NY Yankees, ESPN 6:30 p.m. – TBA
Thursday, April 22
Arizona at Cincinnati, MLBN 12:30 p.m. [Alt:Pirates at Tigers 1 p.m.]
NY Yankees at Cleveland, MLBN 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Red Sox 7 p.m.]
Seattle at Boston, MLBN/MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Mets at Chi Cubs, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Angels at Houston, YouTube 8 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Mark Gubicza, Geoff Blum
San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Giants]
Friday, April 23
Milwaukee at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Cleveland, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Washington at NY Mets, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Marlins at Giants]
Saturday, April 24
Seattle at Boston, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Royals at Tigers]
Kansas Metropolis at Detroit, MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Washington at NY Mets, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA
Texas at Chi White Sox, FS1 7 p.m. – Len Kasper, A.J. Pierzynski
Miami at San Francisco, MLB.TV 9 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Giants]
Sunday, April 25
NY Yankees at Cleveland, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Red Sox]
Cincinnati at St. Louis, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Milwaukee at Chi Cubs, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Diego at LA Dodgers, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney
SNB StatCast, ESPN 7 p.m. – Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez, Mike Petriello
Monday, April 26
Kansas Metropolis at Detroit, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Minnesota at Cleveland, ESPN+ 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chi Cubs at Atlanta, ESPN 7 p.m. – TBA
Cincinnati at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Listed MLB.television video games are free to all viewers.
