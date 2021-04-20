LATEST

Your MLB announcing schedule for 4/20-4/26

Avatar
By
Posted on
Your MLB announcing schedule for 4/20-4/26
Tuesday, April 20

LA Dodgers at Seattle, MLBN/MLB. TV 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
St. Louis at Washington, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Mets at Chi Cubs, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA

Wednesday, April 21

San Francisco at Philadelphia, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Orioles at Marlins]

Houston at Colorado, MLB.TV 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Minnesota at Oakland, MLBN 4 pm JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Astros at Rockies]

Chi White Sox at Cleveland, ESPN+ 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Atlanta at NY Yankees, ESPN 6:30 p.m. – TBA

Thursday, April 22

Arizona at Cincinnati, MLBN 12:30 p.m. [Alt:Pirates at Tigers 1 p.m.]

NY Yankees at Cleveland, MLBN 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Red Sox 7 p.m.]

Seattle at Boston, MLBN/MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Mets at Chi Cubs, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Angels at Houston, YouTube 8 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Mark Gubicza, Geoff Blum
San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Giants]

Friday, April 23

Milwaukee at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Cleveland, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Washington at NY Mets, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Marlins at Giants]

Saturday, April 24

Seattle at Boston, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Royals at Tigers]

Kansas Metropolis at Detroit, MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Washington at NY Mets, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA
Texas at Chi White Sox, FS1 7 p.m. – Len Kasper, A.J. Pierzynski
Miami at San Francisco, MLB.TV 9 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Giants]

Sunday, April 25

NY Yankees at Cleveland, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Red Sox]

Cincinnati at St. Louis, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Milwaukee at Chi Cubs, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Diego at LA Dodgers, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney
SNB StatCast, ESPN 7 p.m. – Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez, Mike Petriello

Monday, April 26

Kansas Metropolis at Detroit, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Minnesota at Cleveland, ESPN+ 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chi Cubs at Atlanta, ESPN 7 p.m. – TBA
Cincinnati at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Listed MLB.television video games are free to all viewers.

h/t Sammy!

The publish Your MLB asserting schedule for 4/20-4/26 appeared first on Terrible Asserting.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
36
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
35
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
32
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
31
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
30
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top