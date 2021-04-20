Your MLB announcing schedule for 4/20-4/26

LA Dodgers at Seattle, MLBN/MLB. TV 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast St. Louis at Washington, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast NY Mets at Chi Cubs, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA

Wednesday, April 21

San Francisco at Philadelphia, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Orioles at Marlins]

Houston at Colorado, MLB.TV 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Minnesota at Oakland, MLBN 4 pm JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Astros at Rockies]

Chi White Sox at Cleveland, ESPN+ 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Atlanta at NY Yankees, ESPN 6:30 p.m. – TBA

Thursday, April 22

Arizona at Cincinnati, MLBN 12:30 p.m. [Alt:Pirates at Tigers 1 p.m.]

NY Yankees at Cleveland, MLBN 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Red Sox 7 p.m.]

Seattle at Boston, MLBN/MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Mets at Chi Cubs, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Angels at Houston, YouTube 8 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Mark Gubicza, Geoff Blum

San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Giants]

Friday, April 23

Milwaukee at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at Cleveland, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Washington at NY Mets, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Marlins at Giants]

Saturday, April 24

Seattle at Boston, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Royals at Tigers]

Kansas Metropolis at Detroit, MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Washington at NY Mets, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA

Texas at Chi White Sox, FS1 7 p.m. – Len Kasper, A.J. Pierzynski

Miami at San Francisco, MLB.TV 9 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Giants]

Sunday, April 25

NY Yankees at Cleveland, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Red Sox]

Cincinnati at St. Louis, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Milwaukee at Chi Cubs, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Diego at LA Dodgers, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney

SNB StatCast, ESPN 7 p.m. – Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez, Mike Petriello

Monday, April 26

Kansas Metropolis at Detroit, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Minnesota at Cleveland, ESPN+ 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi Cubs at Atlanta, ESPN 7 p.m. – TBA

Cincinnati at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Listed MLB.television video games are free to all viewers.

