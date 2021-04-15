Your Morning Dump... Where despite the praise the Celtics still have work to do

Each morning, we compile the hyperlinks of the day and dump them right here… highlighting the large storyline. As a result of there’s nothing fairly as satisfying as a superb morning dump.

Each hustle play mattered within the one-point Boston win. There’s no promise the Celtics’ resurgence will final, however the gamers sound enthusiastic about their progress. Using a four-game successful streak, they’ve pulled themselves as much as fifth place within the Jap Convention, one recreation out of homecourt benefit in Spherical 1. With Evan Fournier more likely to return from well being and security protocols quickly, Boston can have one other massive scorer. Because the offense takes kind, the Celtics have tapped again into the standard supply of their identification beneath Stevens. Misplaced for months, the Boston protection is grinding once more.

Athletic

Whereas trending in the best course, it’s exhausting to not be cautious of the state of affairs the Celtics are in. Regardless of being within the midst of a sizzling streak during which the workforce is discovering its groove, the Celtics are nonetheless solely fifth within the East with one and a half video games separating themselves from lacking the playoffs. Now, I’m a natural-born optimist, so as an alternative of claiming we’re nonetheless nearer to lacking the playoffs than being a prime 3 seed, I’ll say this: the Celtics must preserve their foot on the gasoline pedal and proceed to play their model of basketball for the remaining 17 video games.

However because the Celtics begin to make fourth-quarter protection a part of their identification on this late-season surge— the inexperienced lead the league in final-frame defensive score over the previous 14 video games — it’s Good who’s setting that tone. “We’re not going to all the time rating the ball very effectively each evening, so now we have to have the ability to go down and get some stops, particularly in crunch time,” stated Good. “So for us to have the ability to maintain one another accountable, and it begins with me being the defensive chief on this workforce, being one of many leaders on this workforce, guys see me holding my very own self accountable, it ought to be no excuse for anyone else.”

The Celtics should deal with the basketball, work for environment friendly pictures, and proceed to out-hustle defensively for this workforce to solidify a house playoff spot in just a few weeks. The addition of Fournier, Tatum and Good nearing full well being, and assist from its younger gamers will assist that trigger. And if the Celtics play it excellent, they are going to be hitting their stride on the excellent time.

