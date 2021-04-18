Your Morning Dump... Where Jayson Tatum played the hero, but his co-stars came up clutch

Each morning, we compile the hyperlinks of the day and dump them right here… highlighting the massive storyline. As a result of there’s nothing fairly as satisfying as an excellent morning dump.

Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry are stars at any level in a season, however not too long ago each have been virtually flammable. It was little shock, then, when the 2 started buying and selling massive photographs in massive moments all through Saturday night time’s showdown between the Celtics and Warriors at TD Backyard. For a lot of the sport, it appeared as if whichever of the 2 had the ball final would have the very best likelihood to safe a win. However ultimately, Tatum acquired some help whereas Curry didn’t, as 3-pointers from Marcus Good and Kemba Walker within the recreation’s remaining 75 seconds helped propel Boston to a 119-114 win. The Celtics, who overcame a 16-point first-half deficit, have received six video games in a row, a season-high. “Our guys have carried out an unimaginable job of staying collectively,” coach Brad Stevens mentioned. “And when that occurs, and then you definately get just a little momentum, then you definately generally tend to reply whenever you don’t really feel nice. And so we’ve just a little little bit of momentum from, you realize, we’ve been down 14 in Denver, 17 in opposition to Minnesota, down in each recreation. So I don’t see us actually worrying about that and I see good outcomes.”

What a recreation! I’m nonetheless on a excessive. Look, I wasn’t notably thrilled with the shortage of defensive depth over the primary 24 minutes. However on condition that two of the Cs higher defensive gamers (Rob, Jaylen) had been lacking and the staff was coming off a profitable western swing, I used to be prepared to chop them some slack.

After which Jayson Tatum eased all of my worries. He was completely spectacular. And… he acquired assist from his teammates precisely when he wanted it.

Tatum is so significantly better when he’s mixing aggressive drives to the ring together with his deadly three-point capturing.

“You possibly can inform the sport has slowed down for him, simply in the way in which he picks and chooses his spots and the way he manages the sport,” Curry mentioned of Tatum after the sport. “He’s capturing the ball lots higher from the perimeter, however when that recreation slows down … that’s whenever you turn into deadly.” Deadly. That’s what Tatum has turn into over his final 13 video games. He’s averaging 29.5 factors per recreation in that span on 51.1% capturing, 41.6% on 3-pointers, and 91.3% on free throws. Tatum has by no means had a full month the place he’s gone 50/40/90. He’s solely gotten to 50% capturing in three different months, and considered one of them was earlier this season in January earlier than he caught COVID-19. He’s taking six free throws a recreation this month, a giant growth for a participant who has traditionally not gotten to the road fairly often.

It’s fairly untimely, however we’re witnessing the championship method: High-5 alpha, elite co-star, supporting all-star caliber man, gritty dust canines, and one-dimensional specialists.

Stick with it, boys.

On Web page 2, it didn’t take Jabari Parker lengthy to indicate his value.

On Saturday, solely just a little greater than 24 hours after phrase broke concerning the Celtics’ signing of Parker, the staff reaped some advantages from the transfer. Parker put up 11 factors on 5-for-6 capturing, and truly discovered himself on the ground within the remaining two minutes of a one-possession recreation. The Celtics ultimately acquired the win over the Warriors because of 44 factors from Jayson Tatum and an enormous 3-pointer from Kemba Walker (26 factors) that put the Celtics up by 5 factors with 24.8 seconds to play. Nevertheless it was Parker who helped preserve the very weak Boston reserve unit afloat together with his offense. Outdoors of Parker, the Celtics bench was 4-for-16 capturing with 9 whole factors. That was all too typical from this staff—earlier than buying Parker, the Celtics averaged 30.6 factors per recreation from its bench, 29th within the NBA.

Parker definitely has his limitations, however I’m optimistic he can fulfill the offensive one-dimensional specialist function outlined above. There will likely be even much less stress on him when Evan Fournier returns.

And eventually, Indiana was backing up the Brinks truck for Brad.

When Brad Stevens mentioned final month that he had zero curiosity in leaving the Celtics to take the open teaching job at Indiana College, he apparently wasn’t exaggerating. Talking earlier than Boston’s nationally televised recreation in opposition to Golden State on Saturday night time, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Hoosiers had been ready to supply the 44-year-old Stevens “seven years, $70 million” to depart Boston for Bloomington. Indiana had fired coach Archie Miller the earlier week. They employed Mike Woodson, an IU alum, to switch him on a six-year, $18 million contract on March 28.

I’ve heard this from many analysts, nevertheless it’s value repeating. NBA coaches don’t depart for the NCAA. Even after they’re flashing $70 million in your face.

