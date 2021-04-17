Your Morning Dump… Where suddenly Jabari Parker is a Boston Celtic

Each morning, we compile the hyperlinks of the day and dump them right here… highlighting the large story line. As a result of there’s nothing fairly as satisfying as a very good morning dump.

There was no sport final evening, but when Celtics beat writers had been having fun with a free night, that got here to an abrupt halt when these tweets hit.

Jabari Parker — the previous No. 2 general decide — has agreed to a two-year cope with the Celtics, sources stated. Parker, a profession 14.8 factors per sport scorer, offers Boston some depth in frontcourt. https://t.co/MBe2PXC5Fu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2021

The Celtics are waiving Moe Wagner to create roster house for Jabari Parker, sources inform @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wagner has averaged almost six factors and three rebounds this season, and was productive in his begins in Washington previous to being traded. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2021

The workforce later confirmed the information.

Welcome to Boston, Jabari ☘️ 📝: https://t.co/6T0T3QMVI4 pic.twitter.com/UwixqUNAdh — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 17, 2021

Parker, who was chosen with the No. 2 general decide within the 2014 NBA Draft, has principally did not reside as much as draft expectations throughout his seven-year profession. In his first 4 seasons with the Bucks, he averaged 15.3 factors per sport, scoring a career-high 20.1 factors per sport within the 2016-17 season. Since his rookie contract ended with the Bucks in 2018, Parker has bounced across the league. He scored 14.5 factors per sport with the Bulls and Wizards in 2018-19. Parker signed with the Hawks previous to the 2019-20 season, averaging 15 factors per sport in Atlanta earlier than getting traded in February that season to the Kings. Parker did not get a lot enjoying time in Sacramento, seeing motion in simply 9 video games during the last two seasons. He was waived by the Kings in March, making him eligible to play on this season’s playoffs.

This transfer was surprising, as all of Danny Ainge’s strikes are. (The rumor mill is at all times flawed concerning the Celtics.) Wagner was right here such a short while that we by no means decided if his title is Mo or Moe.

The final no. 2 decide that the Celtics signed as a free agent was Evan Turner, and that labored out fairly effectively. Coincidentally, Turner was 26 when he got here to Boston and Parker is 26 now, which is younger for somebody in his seventh season. ET is now a part of the Boston teaching employees, and in addition was a teammate of Parker’s in Atlanta final season.

Parker is a 6-foot-8 energy ahead who operates primarily within the paint. He’s shot 49.3% for his profession on 12.1 makes an attempt per sport, and 32.3% from the arc on 2.2 makes an attempt per sport. His success charge rises to 38.4% on nook threes. Parker’s full statistics and extra seem on his Basketball Reference web page.

Right here’s a take a look at Parker’s finest latest efficiency, within the ultimate sport of final season, carrying no. 33 for the Kings.

Some helpful reactions to the signing.

Couple of issues on the Celtics signing Jabari Parker: -2-year deal. Probably the second 12 months is absolutely or principally non-guaranteed -Parker is playoff eligible as a result of he was waived prematurely of the 4/9 playoff eligibility waiver deadline — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 16, 2021

My finest guess as to why Boston added Jabari Parker: -They did not want a fifth huge, which is what Wagner was. Tacko can fill that position. -When Parker has performed, he is at all times been a scoring menace. -The bench does lack scoring punch at occasions. -It is a no-risk addition for Boston — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 16, 2021

Including Parker rather than Wagner is a can’t-lose transaction for the Celtics. Something Jabari produces will likely be greater than Moe was going to offer. The Cs nonetheless have sufficient bigs with out Wagner, and now presumably Parker will present greater than Semi Ojeleye, who we all know is a stout defender however a wildly inconsistent shooter. Additionally, Aaron Nesmith most likely received’t see the ground any extra besides in excessive rubbish time, however he wasn’t going to get any playoff minutes anyway.

After the close to complete meltdown within the fourth quarter on Thursday, nobody would ever say the bench was fantastic as is. The Celtics wanted an improve, and now, with Evan Fournier and Jabari Parker, they’ve it.

The Celtics by no means trailed, and it turned bushy solely when coach Brad Stevens thought a 27-point lead was secure and inserted the tip of his bench, which allowed a 22-2 run (extra on that later). However the perfect half about this win, one which thrust the Celtics right into a tie for fourth place within the Japanese Convention, was the prowess of Brown, who was 17 of 20 from the ground, together with an admirable halfcourt heave to finish the third quarter. Brown’s April has been as spectacular as Jayson Tatum’s. Brown is averaging 24.8 factors and seven.0 rebounds per sport, and taking pictures 44.8 p.c on 3-pointers. Probably the most encouraging facet of this latest stretch is that Tatum and Brown have reasserted themselves on the good time.

The NBA has had many celebrity duos through the years. Baylor and West, Stockton and Malone, Jordan and Pippen, Shaq and Kobe, to call just a few. The Celtics have Tatum and Brown, who’re actually not on the stage of these all-time greats – but – however the potential is there.

The Celtics have often had trios to steer them. Havlicek, White and Cowens. Chook, Parish and McHale. Pierce, Garnett and Allen. The one latest duo of word was Pierce and Antoine Walker, however they didn’t obtain sufficient to be on this dialog.

Between The Jays, the highlight principally shines on Jayson (all-NBA, two-time All-Star, Subway commercials), and he’s earned it. However Jaylen (a first-time All-Star this 12 months) is getting his share now, too. Dropping 40 on 17 of 20 taking pictures in a TNT sport will get some favorable consideration.

Each Jays have received a Participant of the Week award this season. Tatum is averaging 25.6 factors and Brown is at 24.6. Each are utterly able to taking up any sport at any time. This season, Jayson has battled Covid-19 and Jaylen has been coping with knee tendinitis.

The purpose to all of that is simply to say that whereas Tatum is Star No. 1, Jaylen is just not No. 2, he’s No. 1A. They’re each that good, and I hope all Celtics followers can recognize what they’re witnessing.

And, lastly… Hospital Celtics report

#NEBHInjuryReport tomorrow vs. Golden State: Evan Fournier (Well being & Security Protocols) – OUT

Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 16, 2021

It’ll be the second straight sport Williams misses due to the left knee, which is extra across the calf space, in line with Celtics coach Brad Stevens. It’s principally swelling, Stevens stated Thursday, and principally a day-to-day problem, however they’re being cautious with the large man. Fournier has missed the previous six video games after being slowed down by well being and security protocols. The previous Magic sharpshooter was in a latest tear, hitting 10 straight 3-pointers, however has been shelved of late. There’s nonetheless no timeline for when Fournier is anticipated to be again with the Celtics.

It. By no means. Ends.

