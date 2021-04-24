Your Morning Dump… Where the Celtics came up short in yet another ‘clutch’ game

Each morning, we compile the hyperlinks of the day and dump them right here… highlighting the massive story line. As a result of there’s nothing fairly as satisfying as morning dump.

The Celtics aren’t having their greatest season, clearly, however there’s a sure class the place they simply lead the NBA: Clutch video games performed. These are video games the place the rating is inside 5 factors within the ultimate 5 minutes. The Cs have performed 39 such contests (sadly, successful simply 16 and shedding 23), comfortably forward of – what a coincidence – the Nets, who’re second with 35 clutch video games beneath their belt (and a 25-10 report).

The takeaway is that seldom is a Celtics sport over simply because one group takes an enormous lead. Most of these instances, the Celts will both make a comeback or blow a lead; it is going to be a nail-biter in the long run; and they’re going to often lose. Similar to final night time in Brooklyn.

The Nets appeared like they may coast after the third quarter main 88-73, however Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard led a 22-10 Boston run to get inside three at 98-95 with 3:32 left. However Joe Harris hit an open 3 to stretch it again to 6 at 101-95. Down 103-98, the Celtics had two dangerous turnovers — Marcus Good threw a no-look go to no person and Tatum misplaced the ball out of bounds — curbing probabilities to get with one possession. They didn’t get there till there have been 3.1 seconds left. After that Kyrie Irving made two free throws to seal the consequence.

MassLive: Boston Celtics’ late push comes up brief once more in 109-104 loss to Brooklyn Nets

On Thursday, the Celtics had the benefit of dealing with a group on the second night time of a back-to-back. Final night time, the Cs have been in that state of affairs. And shorthanded. (Sure, the Nets have been with out Kevin Durant and James Harden, however they’re higher geared up to cope with it.)

The distinction Friday was the Nets’ depth and veteran bench outplayed the Celtics, who’re nonetheless making an attempt to fill vital roles with kids and gamers who aren’t geared up for the massive moments. Stevens doesn’t have many choices however what number of instances are you able to play lineups with Semi Ojeleye, Romeo Langford and Williams on the ground and anticipate a optimistic end result? Stevens is crossing his fingers that a few of these combos work however he’s going to need to resolve on constant rotations as soon as the Celtics get wholesome. Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams once more missed the sport with accidents whereas Evan Fournier returned from a nine-game absence with the coronavirus and missed all seven photographs.

Globe: Celtics shortcomings as soon as once more resurface

It was a tough return for Fournier, who made two essential errors within the ultimate moments. First, on the play the place Harris drilled a triple to lift the lead from 3 to six, Fournier left him huge open by unnecessarily double-teaming on the ball. Then Evan was out of place on an offensive possession; Good, swinging the ball in opposition to the rotating protection, anticipated him to be within the nook. The pass-to-no-one was each embarrassing and dear.

The Celtics’ leaky development of turnovers contributed to the Nets’ energy Friday: the transition sport. Brooklyn had a startling 32-0 edge in fast-break factors, utilizing all of these benefits in a 109-104 Celtics loss Friday at Barclays Heart. The C’s, for his or her half, coughed up 19 turnovers to help the Nets.

MassLive: How the Celtics’ worrisome turnover development halted Boston’s comeback bid in opposition to the Brooklyn Nets

That fast-break margin was really 32-3, corrected within the official field rating after the sport. Nonetheless completely one-sided, however a minimum of not the goose egg.

Upon a better look, the turnovers have been dangerous however pretty even. Whereas Boston’s 19 giveaways led to twenty Brooklyn factors, the Nets dedicated 11 turnovers that allowed 17 Celtics factors.

One other Celtics comeback falls brief. This wasn’t the April Celtics in Brooklyn. This was the February/March drained/lazy Celtics that appeared horrible for lengthy stretches, furiously got here again, after which fell brief. This was a reminder of what was, not of what’s to come back.

BSJ Recreation Report: Nets 109, Celtics 104- Shorthanded and sloppy Celtics fall brief

Sadly, the Celtics held Kyrie in test this sport however couldn’t capitalize. The person who hit the Celtics with 40 and 37 of their earlier conferences this season was restricted to fifteen factors on 4 of 19 taking pictures (0 of 6 from the arc). The Celtics went 0-3 vs. Brooklyn this season, and by no means confronted all three of Kyrie, Harden and Durant in the identical sport. It might not be preferrred to fulfill all of them within the postseason.

With that stated, it’s troublesome to correctly choose the Celtics once they’ve nonetheless not had a completely wholesome roster for even one sport this season. We will solely cling to the hope that they are going to be entire earlier than the playoffs arrive.

Associated – MassLive: Evan Fournier thinks return to Boston Celtics’ lineup was beneficial even when it wasn’t productive

Boston Sports activities Journal: Karalis: Turnovers might be Boston’s demise in the event that they don’t repair the issue now

On Web page 2: Glass half-full

Regardless of the loss, the Celtics did acquire a break up of their robust Suns/Nets back-to-back. Possibly that’s why, even at this level in a irritating season, I see optimism on my Twitter timeline (sure, it’s true!). Many followers nonetheless consider that if the Celtics do handle to get wholesome, they could be a risk within the playoffs. In that spirit, listed here are some positives from final night time.

Star of the sport: Jayson Tatum — 38 factors, 14-for-27 from the sector, 6-for-12 from three, 10 rebounds, 4 assists Tatum began sizzling and held the Celtics afloat as they tried to rally within the fourth quarter. With out his heroics, the Nets may need accomplished their blowout.

Boston.com: 5 takeaways as short-handed Celtics fall to short-handed Nets

Pritchard’s taking pictures helped hold the Celtics on this sport. This season he has not solely proven that he could make large photographs, however that he can do it from nicely behind the 3-point line. The arc is 22 toes from the ring on the corners and 23 toes, 9 inches elsewhere. Pritchard’s 3-pointers formally included three 25-footers, a 27-footer, and an enormous 31-footer that sparked the late comeback. “Effectively, I feel I had it earlier than I got here into the professionals,” Pritchard stated. “I feel I had that capacity to shoot from deep. For me, it’s simply guys have to come back out farther to contest, which opens up lanes, driving, if they arrive out that far. However it’s more durable to contest that farther out. In order that’s why I often go to that spot.”

Globe: Celtics make spirited comeback, nevertheless it’s not sufficient to beat Nets, and different observations

As for Nesmith, his impression is a little more understated. He performed 17 minutes for the C’s and offered them with some key power that helped to spark them at varied factors. On the day, Nesmith logged 5 factors, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block. He shot simply 2-of-5 from the sector, however his rebounding effort was much-needed and the photographs that he did make have been longer ones, signal for his improvement.

NBC Sports activities Boston: Acquainted struggles plague C’s in loss vs. Nets

Another hopeful merchandise: As a result of Miami misplaced final night time, the Celtics stayed in sixth place, one sport forward of the Warmth. In addition they stay one sport out of fourth place. Ending in sixth or above will keep away from the possibly harmful play-in match. The Celts reportedly have some of the favorable schedules remaining, as eight of their ultimate 12 video games might be in opposition to groups beneath .500.

And, lastly… Let’s finish on be aware

Not but at Dame Lillard vary, however deep…and clutch.