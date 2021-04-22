Your Morning Dump... Where the Celtics remain riddled with injuries and illness

Each morning, we compile the hyperlinks of the day and dump them right here… highlighting the massive storyline. As a result of there’s nothing fairly as satisfying as a superb morning dump.

Even at full energy, battling the #2 seed within the West can be a troublesome process. The Celtics are riddled with accidents and diseases, so it seems to be like they are going to be short-staffed going into tonight’s contest.

Jayson Tatum says his ankle is “feeling fairly good. I don’t see why I wouldn’t play tomorrow.”https://t.co/QZtmLMYDLG — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 21, 2021

It seems to be like we’ll get Kemba after recovering from his sickness and Tatum who doubtless won’t be 100%. Nevertheless, Boston will likely be with out its beginning heart, ahead, and potential bench assist with Williams, JB, and Fournier all out.

Which means the lion’s share of labor will fall on Tatum, with the children like Grant and Romeo doing their finest to assist. However it will likely be no small process.

Phoenix presents a novel drawback for Boston as a result of it could possibly play each Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder on the similar time to neutralize Jayson Tatum. It’s uncommon Tatum faces a staff that may change a number of imposing defenders onto him, however it will likely be even simpler for Phoenix with Jaylen Brown uncertain because of shoulder bursitis. Tatum is coping with ankle soreness, however stated Wednesday he expects to play.

Each sport from right here on out has main playoff implications as effectively:

Issues are tight. Three video games separate the fourth and eighth seed. Two separate 4 and 7. The Hawks and Knicks play tonight, with the winner taking sole possession of the fourth seed. Boston, Miami, and Charlotte all have a shot at dwelling courtroom. In accordance with Tankathon, New York has the hardest remaining schedule, adopted by Atlanta, Miami and Boston (tied), and Charlotte.

So, the Celtics want to determine methods to get it finished. No excuses, simply exit and care for enterprise. Time to take a step in the direction of dwelling courtroom benefit and show this staff has guts.

On Web page 2… New Celtics Media Content material!

Please watch this video, it will likely be the funniest factor you see at the moment:

Some STRONG opinions on this one 👀🚫 Try the newest on Wingin’ It with @JetBlue ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/updwp0sxOE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 21, 2021

Initially, Does Tatum eat ANYTHING in addition to tacos? How do you not like mac and cheese? TT not consuming fish? I assume his reasoning is sensible however nonetheless type of bizarre. And each time I see Rob I burst out laughing. They even return to him and ask what form as a result of it’s so out of the blue. Tipping the cap to the Celtics media staff right here.

