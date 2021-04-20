Your Morning Dump... Where the C's have TWO DAYS OFF

Each morning, we compile the hyperlinks of the day and dump them right here… highlighting the large storyline. As a result of there’s nothing fairly as satisfying as a very good morning dump.

Subsequent season goes to look hopelessly slow-paced, I feel. The league has crammed a lot basketball into the primary few months of this yr that two days between C’s video games looks as if an unnatural stretch.

And a number of other C’s are going to get a mini-all-star break, as Kemba Walker and Marcus Good each sat out final night time’s sport, giving them a 4 day trip, whereas Rob Williams has been idle since Thursday with knee soreness that is likely to be linked to his PAES. Fournier would possibly even be again from COVID by the point Thursday night time rolls round. So the C’s might be at 100% after this little trip.

However the huge story this morning is seemingly final night time’s stinker versus Chicago.

I’m, frankly, not stunned by the end result of final night time’s sport. It had all of the hallmarks of ‘dangerous loss’ earlier than the opening tip. The C’s have been coming off a jam-packed highway journey (Denver-Portland-LA in 5 days) together with an evening flight again from LA Thursday and a troublesome contest in opposition to Golden State on Saturday. Plus the C’s have been down 4 rotation gamers in opposition to Chicago (Walker, Good, Williams, Fournier). Then you definately consider Stevens deciding to do some experimenting through the sport (as a result of why not? There’s no distinction between the fourth and fifth seed given the dearth of residence court docket benefit), working Romeo Langford at level, and admittedly, I’m stunned the sport was as shut because it was.

Anyway, let’s take a look at among the protection:

3. With Good and Walker out, the Celtics tried some distinctive appears at lead guard. Tremont Waters impressed together with his two-way play, attending to the rim and creating havoc defensively. Within the first half, the Celtics gave Romeo Langford some appears at level guard. Brad Stevens has repeatedly praised Langford’s really feel within the pick-and-roll, and Langford confirmed why he has earned Stevens’ reward at occasions with a pair of good, easy pick-and-roll assists. Langford must be a pick-and-roll risk as he develops — a gifted slasher who can end across the rim, deal with and move in visitors. Nonetheless, as Brad Stevens famous after the sport, he isn’t prepared for these tasks but.

Boston.com

Over at BSJ, John breaks down a number of of Romeo’s performs and notes that he’s studying what he must study to be an NBA level guard:

One factor pick-and-roll ball handlers have to study is when to make use of the display and when (and the way) to reject one. Rejecting a display is what it seems like. A man units a display for a teammate to go proper, however as an alternative the ball handler goes left. It occurs when the ball handler reads folks overreacting to the display. They begin to transfer too quickly, or too far, and the lane finally ends up opening up on the opposite aspect.

In the meantime Jabari Parker had one other strong outing (additionally from the Boston.com piece):

Jabari Parker impressed for the second sport in a row, posting eight factors on 4-for-7 capturing in 16 minutes. Parker appears like a really intriguing match as an opportunistic small-ball huge who can do a number of various things. “He’s a man that may rating, he’s a man that’s bought shiftiness in one-on-one matchups within the submit and mid-post,” Stevens mentioned earlier than the sport. “He’s nice on the baseline, and there’s methods he has to enhance to play in essentially the most significant video games and essentially the most significant occasions. However he’s a very good man, good employee, he’s excited to be right here, and we’re excited that he selected to come back right here.”

I’ve been itching to do a weblog submit about Parker–and because the crew signed him on Friday night time, it was going to be just a few days earlier than I bought an opportunity.

For starters, Jabari Parker barely made a ripple in buyout market protection. Luke Walton buried him within the Kings rotation. He noticed motion in three video games over the course of the 2021 season and was dumped for Chris Silva (principally). Actually, I assumed that he’d been injured for a lot of 2021, as I imply, we’re speaking in regards to the KINGS right here. How does a man who has been a reasonably regular 20 factors per 36 minutes man not earn time enjoying for a crew with a 23-34 document?

It completely boggles my thoughts that NBA observers took Parker’s failure to crack the rotation of the Sacramento Kings as a sign of his worth.

Now we have, by this cut-off date, ample proof of two issues: That Jabari Parker is an effective scorer, particularly close to the basket, and that Luke Walton isn’t an excellent NBA coach. That the judgment of a clumsy coach trumped what is apparent on movie is simply one other indication that the mass of NBA GMs are, effectively, not excellent at their jobs.

Parker needs solely a little bit of enchancment in his three level proportion to turn out to be an actual downside for defenses. If he can enhance his three-point proportion to the league common or barely higher, he turns into not only a man who can impression the sport by scoring, he turns into a man who can impression the sport by creating house. If he’s a reputable risk from the nook, he forces his defender to both quit an open look from three or abandon the lane and go away house for an additional Celtic to drive.

Given the widely poor teaching that Parker has had at each cease in his NBA profession (severely: Jason Kidd, Fred Hoiberg, Scott Brooks, Travis Schlenk, Luke Walton), I feel we’ve barely scratched the floor of what he’s in a position to do.

Web page 2: The place Brad was by no means supplied the Indiana gig

Citing a supply, Wojnarowski said that Indiana was ready to supply as a lot as seven years and $70 million for Stevens to interchange Archie Miller, who was fired after the season. “Initially I used to be by no means supplied a package deal in order that’s all information to me,” Stevens mentioned. “Secondly I wasn’t going to go away anyway.”

MassLive

And that just about is that. Besides that Stevens went on so as to add:

“I don’t know the way lengthy I’m going to teach. I don’t know the way lengthy I’m going to teach within the NBA. I don’t know the way lengthy they’ll need me to teach within the NBA. I don’t know what I’ll do after that. Possibly I’ll discover one thing new,”

We’ve mentioned so much in regards to the extent to which this season has sapped gamers of their enjoyment of the sport. However truthfully, maybe we haven’t mentioned sufficient in regards to the extent to which the grind of this season—the stress of getting to attempt to coach a shorthanded crew to victory night time after night time, whereas nonetheless growing uncooked expertise—has impacted coaches. These are people who find themselves older than gamers and who’ve, due to that, have usually collected extra of a life aside from the sport of basketball.

Gamers sacrifice a number of their private lives for the sport, however coaches make related sacrifices. They’re out of city as typically because the gamers are, and when they’re on the town, maybe even at residence, they’re typically occupied by sport prep.

The sense I get from Brad’s feedback is that this season is sporting on him as a lot because it’s sporting on his gamers.

All of us get the monetary causes behind the NBA’s resolution to cram 72 video games into lower than 5 months, and sure everyone knows that this is a enterprise. However let’s cease for a minute and take into consideration how ridiculous it’s that we’ve merely accepted “we’d like the cash” as a justification for this. As a result of, truthfully, do the gamers and groups actually want the extra cash that comes from having a 72 sport season as an alternative of, say, a 52 sport season?

As a result of the sense I get is that for all involved, this was a clear-eyed resolution to prioritize monetary well-being over the emotional and bodily well-being of coaches and gamers. Gamers and homeowners knew they have been placing cash first and, truthfully, that simply appears unsuitable.

I imply, you’ll assume that of all folks, millionaires and billionaires would have the luxurious of placing different priorities forward of dollars, however because it seems, they’ve chosen to pursue a course that places cash forward of every thing else.