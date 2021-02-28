“Your name is Kesha DOLL, not KD”: Kevin Durant’s savory reply to the Detroit rapper is getting a ton of net superstars attention. sport

Kevin Durant and Kash Doll engaged in mock Twitter fights yesterday, to entertain hip hop and basketball fans alike.

Kash Doll, born Arkisha Antoinette Knight, is a resident of Detroit, Michigan. He started his career at the age of 22 as a rapper. Kash recently joined Dabai for a remix of Manibagh Yo’s “Sad Sum” remix.

The song has a line that goes something like this’ All in n ***** wanna fk is JT ‘. Kash modified his lyrics a bit in his tweet yesterday when he said “all these n ***** wanna fKD “. She was referring to the initials of her rape name while doing so.

All these niggas want to fuck kd – 3:14 (@kashdoll) 27 February, 2021

We argue all the time … He knows I’m the real KD https://t.co/pKQRkUOloS – 3:14 (@kashdoll) 27 February, 2021

Kevin Durant and Kash Doll went back and forth in a Twitter fight

KD is one of Kevin Durant’s many nicknames. In reference to the most famous ‘KD’ worldwide, Durant is definitely there. Although she has not trademarked this nickname, we usually refer to scoring shampoos 4 times when using it in pop culture.

Therefore, Durant had the right to feel a bit affected by this tweet. Durant, however, is a follower of Kash Doll and vice versa, which indicates that they already have a good relationship. Thus, KD did not actually go all out while replying:

“You didn’t have to use those habits to get this tweet … U have to relax with KD’s talk, your name is Kesh Doel.”

You didn’t have to use those initials to get this tweet … U have to relax with KD’s conversation, your name is KASHDOLL – Kevin Durant (@ KDTrey5) 27 February, 2021

He responded like this on another tweeter.

No, he actually turned to the dog for no apparent reason – Kevin Durant (@ KDTrey5) 27 February, 2021

However, Kash could not be outdone. He continued to occupy his land, tweeting another in response.

I am the real KD…. Your name works according to Kevin Durant 4 https://t.co/zz9nKERprd – 3:14 (@kashdoll) 27 February, 2021

She finally ended it with this tweet stating that the whole thread was just a joke, and she doesn’t really want to rain on KD’s parade.